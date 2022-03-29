Global Bromobenzene Market to Reach US$ 96.2 Mn by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, The global bromobenzene market was valued at US$ 57.6 Mn in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Bromobenzene Market:

Players operating in the bromobenzene market are focused on various growth strategies such as capacity expansion in order to strengthen their market position and meet the increasing demand for bromobenzene. For instance, in September 2020, Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc. (a U.S.-based manufacturer of stable isotopes and stable isotope-labeled compounds) announced the capacity expansion for its deuterated benzene plant located in Xenia, Ohio. The capacity expansion includes the addition of two new reactors. The capacity expansion will help Cambridge Isotope Laboratories to meet the increasing demand for bromobenzene solvents from the electronic and pharmaceutical markets.

Increasing demand for Bromobenzene-d5 is expected to drive the bromobenzene market growth during forecast period. Bromobenzene-d5 is used in the manufacturing of electronic components and OLED displays. Additionally, pharmaceutical companies and CMOs (contract manufacturing organizations) utilize bromobenzene-d5 to manufacture deuterated active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

Key Market Takeaways

The global bromobenzene market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period (2021-2028). Bromobenzene is used as an additive in motor oil. Growth of the automotive industry across the globe is expected to drive the demand for motor oil, which in turn, is expected to drive demand for bromobenzene during the forecast period. For instance, according to European Automobile Manufacturers Association, in June 2021, passenger car registrations in the European Union (EU) increased by 10.4% compared to the same month previous year. Germany posted the biggest gain with a 24.5% increase, followed by Spain (+17.1%) and Italy (+12.6%). Over the first half of 2021, EU demand for new cars grew by 25.2% to reach almost 5.4 million units registered in total.

Major players operating in the global bromobenzene market include CM Fine Chemicals GmbH, Hawks Chemical Company, Hebei Yingong New Material Technology Co., Ltd., Heranba Industries Ltd., Jiangsu Dacheng Pharmaceutical and Chemical Co., Ltd., Luyunjia Chemistry Xiamen Limited, Merck KGaA, Mody Chemi-Pharma Limited, RX MARINE INTERNATIONAL, and Yancheng Longsheng Chemical Co., Ltd.

Major players are opting strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and capacity expansion, owing to rising demand for global bromobenzene market. For instance, In April 2021, In April, Heranba Industries Ltd. opened its office in Titanning District, Changzhous, Jiangsu, China. The new office helped Heranba Industries Ltd. To establish its presence in China.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Bromobenzene Market, By Product Type:

Phenyl Magnesium Bromide



Phencyclidine



Others

Global Bromobenzene Market, By Application:

Grignard Reagent



Solvents



Organic Chemical Synthesis



Additives



Pharmaceutical Intermediate



Others

Global Bromobenzene Market, By Region:

North America

By Country:



U.S.





Canada

Europe

By Country:



U.K.





Germany





Italy





France





Spain





Russia





Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country:



China





India





Japan





ASEAN





Australia





South Korea





Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

By Country:



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

By Country:



GCC Countries





Israel





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

