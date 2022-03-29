KAULIG CAPITAL ACQUIRES 24 PROPERTIES IN CONJUNCTION WITH FLICORE, LLC

HUDSON, Ohio, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaulig Capital is pleased to announce the acquisition of 24 properties in conjunction with FLICORE, LLC, a Cleveland-based Real Estate firm. FLICORE and CEO Frank Licata's mission is to acquire, develop, and curate high-quality real estate assets in North America.
Frank has over twenty-five years of development experience, participating in the ownership, conceptualization, site acquisition, leasing, and/or development of millions of square feet of commercial real estate valued at over $1 Billion.
"FLICORE is excited to partner with Kaulig Capital as we look to expand our current portfolio and increase our geographic footprint." Frank Licata said in a statement, "We look forward to collaborating with the Kaulig Capital team and expanding our relationships within various real estate communities across the country. Our team is eager to continue to design transformative real estate properties alongside Kaulig Capital. FLICORE is excited to pair our expertise in Real Estate with a strong brand like Kaulig Capital, creating a dynamic partnership poised for significant growth."
FLICORE's current portfolio includes single and multi-tenant triple net lease properties throughout North America which include tenants such as: Starbucks, Chipotle, Chick-Fil-A, Aldi, AutoZone, Bank of America, Sheetz, among many other top national retail brands.
Kaulig Capital looks forward to cultivating a true partnership with FLICORE as the Kaulig Capital team looks to expand their real estate investment in single and multi-tenant net lease properties. Kaulig Capital and FLICORE plan to continue growing the FLICORE brand by expanding to other geographies while retaining its excellent brand reputation in the current geographies FLICORE serves. "Kaulig Capital is extremely excited to partner with Frank Licata and FLICORE. Frank leads an experienced team with a real-estate method that matches our investment criteria. Leveraging their retail development experience alongside our connections and real-estate capital will prove to be a powerful partnership," Dominic Brault, Kaulig Capital Managing Director said in a statement.
Kaulig Capital's focus is on value-added and opportunistic real estate investments including direct equity investments with leading real estate operating partners, sophisticated family offices, and institutional real estate owners. Our target investments span across various real estate asset classes, including multi-family, retail, mixed-use, hospitality, student housing, single tenant and industrial. We also invest across debt and equity capital structures.
Founded in 2017, Kaulig Capital has an affinity for strong real estate brands and partnering with experts within the industry. Their portfolio includes over 50 investments in multi-tenant, residential, hospitality and real estate funds.
About Kaulig Capital
Kaulig Capital is the private investment firm of the Kaulig Companies, the family office of Matt Kaulig, who is the founder and board member of Leaf Home Solutions, a direct-to-consumer home products business. Kaulig Capital is focused on building relationships with likeminded investors, best in class management teams, entrepreneurs, and other family offices to align interests, evolve businesses, and create lasting value. Kaulig Capital is a family office, not a private equity fund, so we invest our own capital and can own an asset indefinitely with a primary focus on growth, not exit or short-term results. Its portfolio includes Leaf Home Solutions, Gabriel-Glass, Foundation Wellness, Hyperice, Athletic Greens, and Certified Collectibles Group, among others. To learn more, visit kauligcapital.com
CONTACT:
Dominic Brault, Managing Director, Kaulig Capital
M. 216-315-0432
dom@kauligcapital.com
SOURCE Kaulig Companies
