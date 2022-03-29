SEAN "DIDDY" COMBS AND CÎROC BREAK NEW GROUND IN READY-TO-DRINK CATEGORY WITH CÎROC VODKA SPRITZ

The Premium Vodka Brand Enters The Ready-To-Drink Market,

Bringing The Spirit of Luxury and Culture To The Category –

#LikeOnlyCirocCan

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sean "Diddy" Combs and the Makers of CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka announce the launch of CÎROC Vodka Spritz, the luxury vodka brand's first ready-to-drink cocktail. CÎROC is a spirits brand defined by its commitment to excellence, innovation, and celebration. Available on April 1 in four premium flavors, the launch of CÎROC Vodka Spritz marks another iconic moment in the brand's history, as it continues to bring flavor innovations to the spirits industry.

The launch of CÎROC Vodka Spritz builds on Combs' and CÎROC's tradition of innovation and adds to Combs' track record as a cultural pioneer in the spirits industry. Always looking for opportunities to expand the business and step into new territories, Combs and CÎROC identified an opportunity for a premium brand in the ready-to-drink market with cultural relevance that truly represents a multicultural audience.

"Breaking into the RTD category is a landmark moment for the brand and we're excited to launch a line of spirits that bring a new energy and audience segment to the growing market," says Sean "Diddy" Combs. "With nearly 15 years leading the brand and having historic success growing the CÎROC portfolio, I'm looking forward to making CÎROC Vodka Spritz the No. 1 brand in the category."

Combs has continued spearheading innovation and design, having a direct hand in all creative, marketing and partnering with Diageo on innovation and product development processes. With its sleek clean lines, the can's elegant design hints at the carefully crafted cocktail inside. Infused with vodka made from fine French grapes and brimming with natural flavors, the varieties are gluten-free and contain no artificial sweeteners. Each four-pack is available in one of these delicious flavors:

Watermelon Kiwi offers a ripe melon flavor, a subtle hint of green kiwi and a crisp, refreshing finish.

offers a ripe melon flavor, a subtle hint of green kiwi and a crisp, refreshing finish. Sunset Citrus offers bright orange notes with a touch of stone fruit and a zesty finish.

offers bright orange notes with a touch of stone fruit and a zesty finish. Pineapple Passion blends the taste of pineapple and tropical flavors with an orange zest finish.

blends the taste of pineapple and tropical flavors with an orange zest finish. Colada provides the classic taste of creamy coconut and juicy pineapple, complete with a lusciously rich finish.

"CÎROC Vodka Spritz gives you the best of both worlds: the luxurious crispness of a vodka cocktail, conveniently served up in a beautiful, ready-to-drink can," says Edward Pilkington, Chief Marketing & Innovation Officer, Diageo North America. "We are excited to have CÎROC join the ever-growing Ready to Drink portfolio at Diageo as we continue to innovate ways to bring convenience and quality to our consumers."

CÎROC Vodka Spritz will be a permanent addition to the CÎROC portfolio and will be on shelves nationwide starting April 1st, 2022, for a suggested retail price of $16.99 per 4-pack.

The launch will include a multipronged rollout with culturally relevant talent partners, musicians, events and more. Be on the lookout for more details about exciting summer programming coming soon!

CÎROC encourages people of legal drinking age to celebrate responsibly. Please visit www.CIROC.com for additional information on CÎROC. Stay up to date with the latest news, cocktails and exciting social content by following the conversation at @CIROC.

About CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka

CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka is gluten-free and distilled from fine French grapes; a process inspired by over a century of wine-making expertise and craftsmanship, providing a crisp, clean taste and citrus nose. Launched nationwide in January 2003, DIAGEO – the world's largest spirits and beer company – made spirits history in October 2007 by entering into a strategic alliance with entertainment entrepreneur Sean Diddy Combs, in which Mr. Combs and Combs Enterprises assumed the lead on all brand management activities for CÎROC. The flavor portfolio includes CÎROC RED BERRY, CÎROC COCONUT, CÎROC PEACH, CÎROC PINEAPPLE, CÎROC APPLE, CÎROC MANGO, CÎROC SUMMER WATERMELON AND CÎROC SUMMER CITRUS. In June 2018, Sean Diddy Combs and Makers of CÎROC entered the brown spirits category with the introduction of CÎROC VS, Fine French Brandy. Please drink responsibly. Must be 21+ to enjoy.

About DIAGEO North America

DIAGEO is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

DIAGEO is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange DEO and the London Stock Exchange DGE and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about DIAGEO, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com .

Visit DIAGEO'S global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com , for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow Twitter and Instagram for news and information about DIAGEO North America: @Diageo_NA.

About Combs Spirits

Combs Spirits (CS) is a privately owned, premium spirits company created by Sean "Diddy" Combs in 2013. The company co-owns DeLeón Tequila and is responsible for all strategic marketing for CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka, both in partnership with Diageo. CS is focused on delivering high impact growth driven product development strategies that promote a healthy business structure while highlighting social responsibility - and has become known for its bold business moves, energetic marketing and history-making success.

