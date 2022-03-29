United States Online Pet Food and Supplies Industry to 2025 - Rising Pet Ownership and Increasing Urbanization are Driving Growth

DUBLIN, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The US Online Pet Food and Supplies Market: Analysis By Type (Dog Food, Cat Food, Feshwater Fish, Reptile, Birds, Saltwater Fish) Size & Trends with Impact of Covid-19 and Forecast up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides analysis of the US online pet food and supplies market, with detailed analysis of market size in terms of value, growth and segments.



Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall the US online pet food and supplies market has also been forecasted for the years 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



Amazon.com, Inc., Walmart Inc., PetSmart and PetCo Animal Supplies Inc. are some of the key players operating in the US online pet food and supplies market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.



It is important to note the demand for pet food and supplies has been witnessing significant acceleration post the advent of online channels backed by the constant customer requirement for convenient shopping.



The online pet food and supplies market can be segmented into pet foods and supplies. Pet foods products are divided on the basis of pets, product type, ingredients and price. Pet supplies on the other hand have been further classified into hygiene care supplies, medications and accessories.



The US online pet food and supplies market is expected to increase at a significant growth rate during the forecasted period. The market is supported by various growth drivers such as surging pet ownership in the US, rising disposable income and continuously increasing urbanization. However, the market also faces some challenges such as tough completion from the offline pet food and supply players and vulnerability to changing consumer preferences.



Online customization of pet food, Rising spending on pet food and supplies, increasing internet penetration across devices, vendors ensuring convenient availability through online channels and millennials evolving of millennial as lucrative customer segment for pet foods are some of the latest trends existing in the market. The Covid-19 induced lockdowns and social distancing regulations have accelerated spending on pet foods and supplies through online channels. Pet owners are refraining from shopping of pet products in store as they are conscious about contracting the virus.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. The US Market Analysis

3.1 The US Online Pet Food and Supplies Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 The US Online Pet Food and Supplies Market by Value

3.1.2 The US Online Pet Food and Supplies Market by Segments (Pet Food and Pet Supplies)

3.2 The US Online Pet Food Market Analysis

3.2.1 The US Online Pet Food Market by Value

3.2.2 The US Online Pet Food Market by Pet Type (Dog and Others (Cats, Birds, Reptiles etc.)

3.2.3 The US Online Pet Dog Food Market by Type

3.3 The US Online Pet Supplies Market Analysis

3.3.1 The US Online Pet Supplies Market by Value



4. Impact of Covid-19

4.1 Impact on the US Online Pet Food and Supplies Market

4.1.1 Increasing Interest in Purchasing Pet Foods via Online Channel

4.1.2 Pandemic: An Opportunity for Online Retailers

4.1.3 Impact on Industry Players



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Pet Ownership

5.1.2 Increasing Urbanization

5.1.3 Surging Personal Disposable Income

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Vulnerability to Changing Consumer Preferences

5.2.2 Competition from Supermarkets and Mass Merchandisers

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Online Pet Food Customization

5.3.2 Millennials evolving as Key Purchasers of Pet Foods and Supplies

5.3.3 Inflation in Spending on Pet Food and Supplies

5.3.4 Hike in Number of Internet Users

5.3.5 Vendors ensuring Easy Availability through Online Channels



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 The US Online Pet Food and Supplies Market Players Comparison



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Amazon.com,Inc.

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategy

7.2 PetSmart

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Business Strategy

7.3 Walmart

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Financial Overview

7.3.3 Business Strategy

7.4 Petco Animal Supplies Inc.

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.4.2 Business Strategy



