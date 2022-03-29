GRAVITAS INSURANCE GROUP FOUNDER JOHN TOMLINSON NAMED TO THE ADVISORY BOARD OF TRUSTED ADVISORS

LOS ANGELES, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravitas Insurance Group, the first insurance brokerage designed exclusively to serve the music and business management communities, announced today that its founder and CEO, John Tomlinson, was named to the Advisory Board of Trusted Advisors.
Tomlinson represents many of the world's most notable musicians and performing artists, and his pioneering work in developing insurance innovations for the music industry led to him being named one of Hollywood's New Leaders by Variety.
Gravitas' proprietary new service platform, Business Manager's Advantage™, stands to become the future standard for the business management community. The technology-driven platform provides game-changing levels of convenience and accessibility across entire business management firms.
"Today's business manager is seeking more than just status quo, and our sole existence revolves around always delivering in unprecedented ways," Tomlinson says.
Trusted Advisors is an exclusive community of entertainment business managers, artist managers, entertainment attorneys, and celebrity family offices. The association is bound together through education initiatives, private meetups, and global summits. Trusted Advisor has longstanding partnerships with leading institutions like Signature Bank, Miller Kaplan, and Bill.com, solidifying their standing in the industry. By adding Tomlinson to the Board of Advisors, Trusted Advisors plans to expand their areas of expertise to continue their education initiatives.
