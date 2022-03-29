New Series Highlights Importance of Source Plasma Amidst Supply Concern

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The GBS|CIDP Foundation International has started an editorial series of articles on the ongoing need for source plasma. The first published article in the series elevates the voices of volunteers who shared their own stories with Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) to raise awareness on the need for source plasma and its invaluable use in creating immunoglobulin (IG) therapy. IG therapy is currently the only FDA approved therapy to treat CIDP, a rare disorder of the peripheral nerves that leads to weakness and disability if not treated properly. The GBS|CIDP Foundation International remains committed to raising awareness of the need for source plasma, which comes from healthy volunteers who selflessly donate. The Foundation has amplified this effort among reports of disruptions to the plasma supply, such as an issue highlighted by the Wall Street Journal (Block on Blood Plasma Donors From Mexico Threatens Supplies) regarding the prohibition of Mexican Nationals from coming to the US to donate plasma. This series highlights stories from people who benefit from therapies created from source plasma and demonstrates how their lives have changed because of plasma donors. Read the full article here.
About the GBS|CIDP Foundation International
The GBS | CIDP Foundation International is a global nonprofit organization supporting individuals and their families affected by Guillain-Barre' syndrome (GBS), chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), and related conditions through a commitment to support, education, research and advocacy. The Foundation supports patients by nurturing a global network of volunteers, healthcare professionals, researchers and industry partners to provide them with critical, timely, and accurate information. Additionally, the Foundation educates doctors, clinicians, patients and caregivers to increase awareness of these rare conditions. As well, the Foundation funds research through grants, establishing fellowships and other appropriate avenues to identify the causes of the conditions and discovery of new treatments. The Foundation advocates at the federal, state, and grassroots levels to educate policymakers and help them make informed decisions that benefit our patient community.
SOURCE GBS|CIDP Foundation International
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.