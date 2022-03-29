RS21 Wins Spot on $241M Artificial Intelligence Contract for DoD

Data Science and AI Company Qualifies to Participate in the DoD Data Readiness for Artificial Intelligence Development Program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RS21, a data science company developing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technologies for high-impact sectors, has been awarded a basic ordering agreement (BOA) for the Data Readiness for Artificial Intelligence Development (DRAID). The award was made on behalf of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) and has a $241 million ceiling across task orders over five years.

The U.S. Army Contracting Command awarded agreements to establish a decentralized vehicle that streamlines rapid procurement and agile delivery of AI data readiness capabilities for the DoD.

Through the DRAID vehicle, RS21's capabilities will be available to support AI data readiness services to meet DoD requirements. RS21 AI data preparation tools and services include:

Data Science

Data Engineering

Data Architecture

Data Acquisition and Curation

Data Quality and Analysis

Synthetic Data Generation and Data Anonymization

Software Development, Modification, and Configuration

Enterprise Information Management and Governance

Cloud Integration and Alignment

RS21 will compete on specific task orders released for the JAIC DRAID to build reliable, ethical AI-enabled systems intended to transform the DoD and increase opportunities for AI activities across the Department.

About RS21 RS21 is a rapidly growing data science company that uses artificial intelligence, design, data engineering, and modern software development methods to empower organizations to make data-driven decisions that positively impact the world. Our innovative solutions are insightful, intuitive, inspiring, and intellectually honest. With offices in Albuquerque, NM and Washington, DC, RS21 is an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company two years in a row and a Fast Company Best Workplace for Innovators.

We help clients achieve programmatic goals, improve efficiencies, reduce costs, and maximize productivity using MOTHR, our human-centered, AI engine that allows users to seamlessly integrate data and reveal insights at hyper speed. We navigate complex data issues in the fields of healthcare, defense, safety, urban planning, energy, cyber, land use, climate, disaster preparedness, disaster recovery, space, and social equity.

