FreeSkyTab.com, A Socially-Conscious Corporation, Is Allocating $100 Million in Free Software, Hardware, and POS Services To Any Restaurant or Business Engaged in Raising Money For the People of Ukraine.

MIAMI, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Free SkyTab, the socially-conscious POS company and the leading provider of point-of-sale solutions to tens of thousands of restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and more, is proud to assist restaurateurs and business owners in the collection of much-needed donations for the brave people of Ukraine.
"We are proud to offer the Free SkyTab POS software and credit card processing for clients that are collecting donations for the people of Ukraine," stated Olivia Gibbons, Director of Giving for FreeSkyTab.com. "We love doing our part to help others," she concluded.
Olivia Gibbons said: "We are helping small businesses, specifically restaurants, raise money for the people of Ukraine, and that's good for everyone."
ABOUT FREE SKYTAB:
Free SkyTab offers the best-in-breed, cloud-based POS solutions to restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and other retailers that demand the best POS software and hardware solutions. Technology can help improve the profitability of small businesses, facilitate transactions, and deliver change in the global marketplace.
MISSION: Free SkyTab is a company with a conscience and is dedicated to offering businesses the best POS products and services, creating jobs in our communities, and creating more opportunities throughout the US, while also recognizing our commitment to our community and affecting positive change and justice by enabling 501c3 non-profit organizations.
SOURCE Free SkyTab
