Setton Farms launches NEW Buffalo Wing Seasoned Pistachio Kernels

TERRA BELLA, Calif., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Setton Pistachio of Terra Bella, the nation's second-largest pistachio grower and processor, is expanding its award-winning selection of premium seasoned pistachio kernels. With the all-new Buffalo Wing Seasoned Pistachio Kernels launch, consumers can now enjoy America's Best Tasting Pistachios without the shell and bursting with all-natural Buffalo seasoning!

Inspired by the Setton family's favorite Buffalo Wing recipe, our premium pistachios are shelled and seasoned with a mouth-watering blend of spicy cayenne pepper, bold paprika, and a dash of vinegar. This perfect blend of bold flavor and moderate heat is the ultimate, healthier choice for game-day snacking, while on the go, or any time hunger strikes.

"Consumers recognize pistachios as a top nutritional bang for their buck," said Setton Farms COO Mia Cohen. "Gone are the days of mindlessly eating greasy potato chips, which is why our naturally seasoned pistachios are a smart choice," added Setton Farms Executive Vice President Joseph Setton.

Setton Farms' exclusive dry-roasting and seasoning process equates to clean eating and provides a complete, plant-based protein with no oil for healthy and convenient snacking. Following the recent debut of extreme opposites, Raw Pistachio Kernels and Scorpion Pepper Seasoned Pistachio Kernels, the Buffalo Wing variety joins an established line of 5 oz. premium seasoned pistachio kernels. These stand-up, resealable bags are now available in a new, versatile shipper. Retailers can hang the display or use the convenient base for a more traditional setup.

For more information on Setton Farms, visit http://www.settonfarms.com and on social media: Instagram @setton_farms, Facebook @SettonFarms, TikTok @SettonFarms, and Twitter @SettonFarms.

Media Contact

Michael Stettner, Setton Farms, 214-718-8027, michael@obviouslee.com

SOURCE Setton Farms