Syxsense Changes Game with Introduction of New Mobile Device Management Solution

Industry's First Solution that Unifies Patching, Security, and Remediation Spanning Desktops, Servers, IoT, and Mobile Devices in a Single Platform
ALISO VIEJO, Calif., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Syxsense, a global leader in IT and security management solutions, announced today the availability of their solution for Mobile Device Management (MDM.) Available immediately, the MDM solution from Syxsense is the first solution on the market that broadens the reach of IT Managers to now include mobile devices running iOS, iPadOS, and Android, in addition to previously supported Windows, Linux and Mac environments.
The ongoing trend of remote and hybrid work models has increased the criticality of bringing mobile devices under the umbrella of IT managed security, both company issued as well as BYOD (bring your own device.) MDM is now recognized by analyst firm Gartner as a key requirement of an effective Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) strategy, which has seen a surge in investment recently. Gartner writes "UEM investment has grown in response to the greater acceptance of remote working and the requirement to manage, patch and support Windows 10 and macOS PCs as well as mobile devices, regardless of location."
Syxsense' MDM offering includes all the tools necessary to apply effective management to mobile endpoints, including Device Enrollment, Inventory and Configuration Management, Application Deployment and Rollback, Data Containerization, and Remote Device Lock/Reset/Wipe, making it possible for IT to wipe sensitive data from lost or stolen devices.
"The Syxsense approach of unifying management of all IT devices into a single console that spans device management, device security and vulnerability remediation, has resonated with our customers, and is the catalyst for our recent explosive growth," explains Ashley Leonard, founder and CEO of Syxsense. "This industry-first ability to now manage mobile devices within the same platform and methodology as other IT assets has been hugely popular with our early adopters."
Syxsense Mobile Device Management is available as an add-on module to Syxsense Secure, which already includes management and security tools for servers, desktops, laptops, and virtual machines. It will also be included in an upcoming release of a bundled offering targeted at enterprise customers who wish to manage the broad scope of their IT devices from within a single console.
Other Included Features:
Syxsense has also released updates to their existing offerings to now provide integration with Active Directory (AD) allowing IT Managers to manage on-premise AD devices from the cloud. Syxsense discovers devices as they are added to OUs (organizational units) and automatically applies the appropriate policies. This union of Syxsense Cortex™ and AD enables cradle to grave lifecycle management based on OU membership, rather than having to manually apply tasks to new devices and is a huge time saver to the IT team.
Newly updated Syxsense Manage is now also the first Patch Management product on the market that offers active Patch Tuesday scheduling for phased deployments. The recurring windows are set relative to the moving target of the second Tuesday, making it easy to deploy new content automatically. Missing a deployment of Microsoft's recommended patches is a major factor in unprotected or under-protected environments and leaves the door open for attack.
Syxsense products support iOS, iPadOS, Android, Windows Servers, Windows Desktop, MacOS devices, and a variety of Linux distributions, now also including the enterprise-friendly Rocky Linux.
More information and pricing on these new Syxsense products is available on the Syxsense.com website. Qualified customers are also able to schedule a personalized demo of the existing products and the new MDM module, and receive a $100 gift card in return, by registering here.
