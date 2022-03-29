Creator Economy Platform Koji Announces "Top 8" App

2000s Nostalgia Is Back With New Link In Bio App
SAN DIEGO, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Koji, the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform and the leading app store for social media, today announced the launch of Top 8, a new app for creators to showcase their top friends directly from their Link in Bio.
Top 8 is a fresh and modern take on the classic "Top 8" rankings made famous by MySpace. Using the app, creators can add the Koji profiles of friends, followers, and other creators, along with nicknames and descriptions for each person they add. Followers can view the list directly from their Link in Bio. The app, appropriately, comes with eight unique and beautiful themes, so each creator can choose the expression that fits their brand best.
"Top 8 is an homage to a simpler time, one where the internet rewarded connection and expression. The creator economy is about so much more than simply generating revenue or optimizing conversions, and Top 8 is a great example of the versatility of the Koji platform to facilitate all different kinds of interactive experiences," said Sean Thielen, Koji co-founder.
The new app is free to use and available today on the Koji App Store.
ABOUT KOJI
Koji is the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform. With hundreds of free apps created by Koji and its community of independent developers, the Koji Link in Bio gives leading Creators on TikTok, Instagram, Twitch, and other social media platforms new ways to engage audiences, connect with supporters, and monetize. Koji launched in March 2021 and has raised $36 million in venture capital.
