Industry Veteran Krystopa Joins LSQ

ORLANDO, Fla., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LSQ, a leading provider of technology-driven working capital financing and payments solutions, announces the hire of DJ Krystopa as its new Regional Vice President for Sales and Bank Partnership Development. In her role, Krystopa, an alumna of La Salle University, is responsible for building strategic relationships with financial institutions and referrer networks to help LSQ grow its offerings to its clients.
"We are thrilled to have DJ onboard," said Renee Jackson, LSQ's National Sales Director. "Her wealth of experience and knowledge of our industry is already paying dividends for our team. Beyond that, her excitement and ability to create meaningful relationships in a short time is going to be an incredible asset to LSQ."
Prior to joining LSQ, Krystopa served as a Business Development Officer for Transportation Alliance Bank, eCapital (formerly Bibby Financial Services) and Seacoast Business Funding (a division of Seacoast National Bank). In each of these roles, she focused on providing working capital finance solutions to small and middle-market companies.
"I am pleased to have joined LSQ and to be part of such an experienced team," said Krystopa, "and I am thrilled to have the opportunity that will allow me to work more strategically to build alliances with banks and other partners - something I am passionate about,"
Krystopa is a member of the Turnaround Management Association and is a current board member of the SFNet Philadelphia Chapter.
About LSQ | lsq.com
LSQ is a market leader and pioneer in working capital finance and payments solutions. For more than 25 years, LSQ has leveraged innovative technology, credit and risk expertise, and proprietary data that empowers thousands of businesses to optimize their working capital, automate and accelerate payments, manage collections, and mitigate risk. Every year, we accelerate billions of dollars in payments to businesses and their suppliers through our LSQ FastTrack platform to help them obtain the funds they need to grow and thrive. LSQ is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. Learn more at www.lsq.com.
SOURCE LSQ
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.