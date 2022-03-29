Dublin, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Search Engine Optimization Services Global Market Report 2022, By Type, Organisation, End-User Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global search engine optimization services market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

Major companies in the search engine optimization services market include Axel Springer SE, Google, Bing, Baidu, Ask and Yahoo.



The global search engine optimization services market is expected to grow from $51.74 billion in 2021 to $63.19 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $134.26 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 20.7%.



The search engine optimization services market consists of the revenues generated from sales of SEO advisory services by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that provide advisory services for businesses to optimize their websites. Search engine optimization companies advise their clients in optimizing their websites and their content to enhance the websites' visibility in search results.



The main types of search engine optimization services are agency SEO services and freelancer SEO services. An SEO agency is a business that specializes in search engine optimization. It benefits companies by increasing their web visibility. The different organizations include small and medium enterprises (SMEs), large enterprises and are used by various sectors such as professional services, IT services, e-commerce, hospitality, recreation, real estate, others.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the search engine optimization services market in 2021. Africa is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Rising penetration of mobile, tablet and other electronics and rising data consumption will drive the web content, search portals, and social media market. Rising sales of electronics lead to an increased number of people that own internet-accessible devices and increasing access to digital platforms. For example, the average time spent on the internet by each person in the US is increased to 282 minutes per day in 2021, giving companies the opportunity to generate more revenue per user. This rising average internet use is expected to drive the search engine optimization services market.



Government regulations may restrain the search engine optimization market's growth. For instance, the concept of net neutrality means internet service providers (ISPs) cannot block content based on its source or destination discriminate against certain applications (such as BitTorrent), or impose special access fees that would make it harder for small websites to reach their users. Regulations such as net neutrality arguably stop the market from acting freely and give preferential treatment to websites that pay internet service providers.



The competition for search traffic is significant amongst major players like Google, Yahoo, and Bing. Strategic partnerships are seen amongst the major competitors, contributing a large share to their revenues. For instance, Apple uses Google as its default search engine which has contributed as much as $8.8 billion to the annual revenues of Google, and Yahoo switched to Microsoft Bing.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Search Engine Optimization Services Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Search Engine Optimization Services Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Search Engine Optimization Services Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Search Engine Optimization Services Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Search Engine Optimization Services Market Trends And Strategies



8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Search Engine Optimization Services



9. Search Engine Optimization Services Market Size And Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.2.2. Restraints On The Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.3.2. Restraints On The Market



10. Search Engine Optimization Services Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Search Engine Optimization Services Market, 2021, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Search Engine Optimization Services Market, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

10.3. Global Search Engine Optimization Services Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



11. Search Engine Optimization Services Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Search Engine Optimization Services Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Agencies SEO Services

Freelancer SEO Services

11.2. Global Search Engine Optimization Services Market, Segmentation By Organisation, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMES)

Large Enterprises

11.3. Global Search Engine Optimization Services Market, Segmentation By End-User Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Professional Services

IT Services

Ecommerce

Hospitality

Recreation

Real Estate

Others

12. Search Engine Optimization Services Market Metrics

12.1. Search Engine Optimization Services Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2016-2026, Global

12.2. Per Capita Average Search Engine Optimization Services Market Expenditure, 2016-2026, Global

