Patti Engineering Hires Jeff Johnston as New Business Development Manager to Support Recent Surge in Industry Demand

Jeff Johnston brings nearly two decades of sales experience to the Patti Engineering team to support an increase in demand for the company's industrial engineering and automation services.

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Patti Engineering, a leading control system integration company based in Auburn Hills, MI with offices in Texas and Indiana, today announced the hire of Jeff Johnston as New Business Development Manager.

Johnston will work directly with current and potential customers to understand integration needs and offer solutions that maximize return on investment for customers. "Jeff brings a lot of integrity to our team," said Sam Hoff, CEO of Patti Engineering. "His many years of experience will complement our team's expertise and allow us to better serve our growing base of customers."

Jeff Johnston comes to Patti Engineering with over sixteen years of experience as a Senior Sales Engineer at Keyence. He has built his career on solving problems and increasing efficiency in manufacturing environments. A graduate of Purdue University, Johnston holds a Bachelor of Arts in psychology.

