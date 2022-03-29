MINTO METALS RETAINS MARKET MAKING SERVICE

WHITEHORSE, YT, March 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Minto Metals Corp. ("Minto" or the "Company") MNTO today announced that it has retained Haywood Securities Inc. ("Haywood") for its market-making service to assist in maintaining an orderly trading market for the common shares of the Company.

The market-making service will be undertaken by Haywood as an arm's length party to the Company and in compliance with the applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable laws. Haywood has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities except that its clients and members of its pro group may own shares of the Company from time to time. The finances and the shares required for the market-making service are provided by Haywood.

For its services, the Company has agreed to pay Haywood $7,500 per month for a period of 12 months. The agreement may be terminated at any time by the Company or Haywood provided that the terminating party provides 30 days' prior written notice of such intention to terminate.

About Haywood Securities

Founded in 1981, Haywood is a 100% employee-owned investment dealer with more than 300 employees in its Canadian offices in Vancouver, Calgary, and Toronto. Haywood Securities Inc. is a member of the Toronto Stock Exchange, the TSX Venture Exchange, the Montreal Exchange (MEX), the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF), and the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC). In addition, Haywood Securities (USA) Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary, is a broker-dealer registered to transact securities business in the United States and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). For more information please visit www.haywood.com.

About Minto Metals Corp.

Minto owns and operates the producing Minto mine located in the Minto Copper Belt of the Yukon, Canada. The Minto mine has been in operation since 2007 with underground mining commencing in 2014. Since 2007, approximately 500Mlbs of copper have been produced from the Minto mine. Capstone Mining (previous owners) put the Minto mine into care & maintenance in 2018 and the mine operations were shut down. In mid-2019, Minto (formerly Minto Explorations Ltd.) purchased the Minto mine operation and restarted the mine. The current Minto mine includes underground mining operations, a processing plant that produces a high-grade copper, gold, and silver concentrate, and all supporting infrastructure associated with operating a remote mine located in Yukon. The Minto mine property is located on the Selkirk First Nation's Territory, sitting about 20 km WNW of Minto Landing on the west side of the Yukon River. Minto Landing is located on the east side of the Yukon River approximately 250 road-km north of the City of Whitehorse, the capital city of the Yukon.

