TechConnect Announces NASA Orbital Alchemy Challenge, $55,000 Award for Innovators

AUSTIN, Texas, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TechConnect, a division of Advanced Technology International (ATI), today announced the NASA Orbital Alchemy Challenge. The Challenge explores how a new industry can transform large orbital debris into an orbital opportunity by creating feedstocks from recycled spacecraft.
NASA seeks to inspire innovators of all ages, skills, and interests to consider how humanity can make use of materials already in orbit to explore the cosmos in a more sustainable and cost-effective way. Every kilogram of space debris recycled is one less kilogram to launch from Earth, saving time, fuel, and money.
Winners will receive prizes totaling $55,000. Submissions may explore innovative and promising solutions at the conceptual stage, as well as promising solutions with potential commercial viability by 2030. Additionally, up to 15 top respondents will earn an opportunity to pitch their solution to an audience of technology accelerators, innovation development programs, investors, corporates, and federal agencies at Defense TechConnect Innovation Summit and Expo in September 2022.
"Not only can solvers change the future of space stewardship and earn a chance to engage NASA, they can also receive monetary prizes. We're thrilled to be part of the team to extend this opportunity. As innovation commercialization enthusiasts, we are eager to surround pitch participants with unparalleled networking opportunities at Defense TechConnect," said Nick Kacsandi, TechConnect's Vice President of Innovation Business Development.
Approaches should be cost effective, recycling more mass than their own; sustainable; and adaptable, ideally able to process multiple spacecraft. For more information about the Challenge or to apply by the deadline, visit https://nasaorbitalalchemy.techconnectventures.com/. To be considered, entrants must complete the online form and required documents by 8 PM (EST) on May 27, 2022.
About TechConnect
With 25+ years of experience connecting emerging technologies with unique funding and partnership opportunities, TechConnect boasts the most robust research and innovation network in the world. It employs a broad scope of tools to deliver top technologies, including open innovation programs, conferences, and open-access publications. Each year, TechConnect prospects, vets, and connects thousands of emerging technologies with corporate, investment, municipal, and national defense clients. TechConnect (techconnect.org) is a division of Advanced Technology International (ati.org).
