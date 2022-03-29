Freeport Studios Offers Corporate Rates for Workforce Housing Groups in Freeport, Texas

Freeport Studios is now offering corporate rates for workforce housing groups coming to work on job sites in the Freeport, Texas area.

FREEPORT, Texas, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Starting April 1st, 2022 Freeport Studios, a local provider of workforce housing, will provide corporate rates for groups coming to the area to work. Traveling from all over the United States, workforce housing groups come to the area to work at the many chemical and petroleum plants in the area. Freeport Studios is conveniently located along highway 36 in Freeport, Texas within a short distance of those plants including DOW Chemical, Philips 66 Company, BASF, Shintech Inc., SI Group, and more.

The 70,000 sq. ft. property has 200 fully furnished rooms, offers same-day move-in, and brings a new level of convenience and flexibility to Freeport hotel options. Every suite comes with its own washer and dryer, satellite TV, Wi-Fi, and fully equipped kitchen. Guests also have access to the onsite bar, rotating food trucks, theater room, fitness center, recreation center, outdoor firepits, outdoor games, and more.

"Booking your stay with us will ensure that your workforce housing group has a quiet, comfortable place to relax and recover from a hard day's work," says Patrick Bourgeois, General Manager of Freeport Studios.

While Freeport Studios offers daily, weekly, and monthly rates, the property also offers exclusive corporate rates created specifically for workforce housing groups.

"Whether you or your crew are staying with us for a few days or a year, you'll discover that comfort and convenience are the focus of our guest experience. Get in touch today to secure your preferred corporate rate package," says Bourgeois.

ABOUT FREEPORT STUDIOS

Freeport Studios meets a wide variety of housing needs, offering the only fully furnished, extended-stay studios development with same-day move-in in Freeport, Texas. The Freeport Team is dedicated to the guest experience and on a mission to exceed expectations by making every stay comfortable and easy. Freeport Studios is located between Freeport and Jones Creek at the corner of State Highway 36 and County Road 330. Freeport Studios' fully furnished studios are the perfect place to call home for any short or long-term stay in Freeport, TX.

