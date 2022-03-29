Group 1001 Becomes Majority Stakeholder in Women's Sports-Focused Enterprise Parity

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a bold step to create lasting and meaningful change in women's sports, Group 1001 will become a majority stakeholder in Parity, a startup created for both elite women athletes and their fans to combat gender pay inequities in professional sports.
As part of the acquisition, Parity will have substantially increased funding to pursue brand partners and support elite women athletes on a larger scale. Group 1001 Life and Annuity CFO Linda Wang will join the Parity board.
"We're excited to have Parity join the Group 1001 enterprise. Part of our mission is to transform communities through sports and education and those values align with Parity, a groundbreaking platform created to close the gender pay gap in sports sponsorship income,'' Wang said.
The minority-founded company currently focuses on two major lines of business: an influencer marketing platform using proprietary analytics and a newly-debuted NFT marketplace. Parity has amassed a roster of more than 700 elite women athletes and 20 corporate partners in its first full year of business.
This acquisition directly addresses the staggering gender pay disparity in athlete endorsement pay. In recent years, women have received 0.4% of the global $66 billion sports sponsorship revenue share, or, less than half of one cent for every $100 that a male athlete is paid, although data proves that women's sports fans are a crucially-untapped target consumer audience. A rise in both TV coverage and in viewership of women's sports is signaling predictions for a radically-profitable turn in the near future, and the industry is expected to generate nearly $90 billion by 2027.
"Joining the Group 1001 enterprise and welcoming Linda Wang to the board will allow Parity to make a greater positive impact in women's sports sponsorships." said former Parity Co-CEO and Group 1001 Insurance Chief Marketing Officer Bill Shelton. "We are thrilled to integrate the talented Parity athletes into Group 1001's ongoing efforts to engage with clients, prospective clients, employees and communities through the power of sports."
The commitment also includes working to bring in more women, specifically women leaders, across the Group 1001 enterprise. Parity athletes will have the opportunity to authentically engage with Group 1001 partnership campaigns.
Parity's athlete roster currently includes 4x Olympian Kara Winger, Olympic medalist Michelle Carter, NCAA basketball star Sedona Prince, and many more. In addition to creating revenue opportunities, Parity offers 1:1 career coaching, personal branding workshops, and other professional development opportunities.
About Parity
Parity is a startup created to unapologetically work toward closing the gender pay gap in sports, benefitting both elite women athletes and their fans. Founded by former leaders on Wall Street, Parity drives revenue to athletes by using proprietary data analytics to curate sponsorship opportunities, NFT sales, and more. With a current roster of more than 700 athletes from 40 sports and 20+ corporate partners, Parity is revolutionizing the financial model for women athletes. To learn more, visit www.paritynow.co and our NFT marketplace www.market.paritynow.co.
About Group 1001
Group 1001 is a financial services enterprise focused on setting a new standard in the insurance industry by making insurance more useful and intuitive for everyone. Group 1001 insurance brands include: Delaware Life, Gainbridge, Clear Spring Health, Clear Spring Insurance, and recently acquired Guggenheim Life. Group 1001 and its subsidiaries have a strong commitment to service and community transformation and invest in strategic partnerships as part of their mission to transform communities through sports and education.
MEDIA CONTACT: Lisa Harpenau, Vice President/Corporate Communications, Group 1001. media@group1001.com
SOURCE Group 1001
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.