Discover More Legendary Tastes with CAYMAN JACK®'s new Margarita Variety Pack

Stunning new variety pack adds 3 brand new flavors to America's No. 1 ready to drink Margarita.
CHICAGO, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CAYMAN JACK®, America's No. 1 single format ready to drink Margarita* continues its explosive growth with the launch of its first CAYMAN JACK® Margarita Variety Pack with multiple flavors. Cayman Jack's 50% national growth rate** is driven by unmatched Margarita taste that tastes hand-crafted because it is a unique blend that includes lime juice, agave nectar and other flavors.
"We're excited to expand our success as the number one Margarita flavor leader* by introducing our new Cayman Jack® Margarita Variety Pack," said John Shea, Chief Marketing Officer, CAYMAN JACK®, U.S. "Providing the highest quality premium and delicious Margarita flavors to consumers is our top priority and is the driving force behind CAYMAN JACK®'s unprecedented growth. We can't wait for consumers to try our 3 new stunning Margarita flavors."
Available in a 12-can sleek variety pack, each flavor is proudly crafted to give consumers a convenient way to enjoy the legendary taste and authentic experience of the CAYMAN JACK® drinks they know and love.
- Margarita – The original CAYMAN JACK® Margarita features an amazing combination of blue agave nectar and lime juice for a clean and smooth finish.
- Strawberry – For an authentic Margarita flavor taste, the CAYMAN JACK® Strawberry Margarita has an unmistakable refreshing aroma of ripe strawberry and agave notes.
- Mango – Featuring a burst of ripe mango flavors and hints of lime and agave, the CAYMAN JACK® Mango Margarita is a great drink to sip chilled or on the rocks.
- Watermelon – With just the right sweetness, balanced with lime and agave notes, the CAYMAN JACK® Watermelon Margarita is sensationally delicious.
Consumers loved the CAYMAN JACK® Variety Pack launch in 2021, as evident by its ranking as the number one ready-to-drink 12-pack innovation last year in the fast-growing flavored malt beverage category.** The brand is up over 50% since last year and growth is expected to continue with this latest innovation.
To find the new CAYMAN JACK® Margarita Variety Pack at a retailer near you, visit the product locator. Don't forget to share your tasting experience on social using #CaymanJack or learn more at @caymanjack on Instagram or on Facebook @CaymanJack.
*IRI MULC+L L52W/E 3/13/22, volume sales, flavored malt beverage category, premixed cocktails category, and hard seltzer category
**IRI MULC+L, CY 2021 (L52W/E 12/26/21), volume sales
ABOUT CAYMAN JACK®:
Cayman Jack® is one of the fastest growing brands within the flavored malt beverage category, boasting the #1 and #2 Margarita SKUs within that category. Cayman Jack® drinks are made with a precise blend of high-quality ingredients, that deliver authentic Margarita flavor similar to a hand-crafted drink from your favorite bar.
Cayman Jack® drinks are available nationwide in both multipacks and single serve sizes. Visit www.caymanjack.com for more information.
Good Things Come to Those Who Wait. Don't Drink Until You Are 21.® Premium Malt Beverage with Natural Flavors. All registered trademarks, used under license by American Vintage Beverage Co., Chicago IL 60661
Contact Information:
MSL GROUP – Lizet Gonzalez
lizet.gonzalez@mslgroup.com
CAYMAN JACK – Maya McDonald
mmcdonald@mikeshard.com
SOURCE CAYMAN JACK®
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.