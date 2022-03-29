Emotional ABCs K-3 Premium Curriculum Chosen for Prestigious CASEL "SELect" List

The Emotional ABCs SEL curriculum is one of only five new "SELect" programs included in 2022 update of the nationally recognized CASEL Guide.

LOS ANGELES, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Emotional ABCs Premium K-3 curriculum received the highest designation ("SELect") from the Collaborative for Academic, Social and Emotional Learning (CASEL) by meeting the rigorous research, design, and implementation requirements set by CASEL for inclusion in their Program Guide to Effective Social and Emotional Learning Programs. The Guide helps school and district leaders choose evidence-based SEL curriculums that best meet the needs of their communities.

From Ross Brodie, CEO, Emotional ABCs, "We are thrilled to be included in this small group of new CASEL "SELect" programs. Emotional ABCs is used by parents and teachers worldwide in more than 118,000 schools across 120 countries, and it is a distinguished honor for us to be added to CASEL's list of their highest-rated social emotional learning curriculums."

Emotional ABCs' goal is to empower children with excellent emotional skills, helping them confidently manage emotions and make good decisions. Using interactive online activities and offline materials, Emotional ABCs helps children learn-by-doing and supports teachers, parents, and caregivers to become masterful role models. We hope to give the next generation the tools to transform their world with more kindness, inclusivity, and empathy. Information on the Emotional ABCs curriculum, scope, approach, and nationwide study can be found in The CASEL Program Guide - Emotional ABCs.

About Emotional ABCs:

Emotional ABCs is America's most awarded and most used evidence-based foundational Social Emotional Learning (SEL) program. Our basic schools curriculum is free to full-time educators at brick and mortar schools worldwide and is used by teachers everywhere. The Common Sense Education "Top Pick for Learning" program is designed for children ages 4-11 and teaches children how to figure out what they are feeling, why they are experiencing those emotions, and how to make better choices for lifetime emotional resilience. Recent honors include the Anthem Award, the CODiE, and "Best Digital Tool for Teaching and Learning" from the Association of School Librarians. Learn more at EmotionalABCs.com

About CASEL (the Collaborative for Academic, Social and Emotional Learning) and "SELect" Program Designation:

The SELect designation indicates that a program promotes students' social and emotional competence, provides opportunities for practice, and offers multi-year programming; and delivers high quality training and other implementation supports.

The CASEL Program Guide to Effective Social and Emotional Learning Programs works to ensure all students have high-quality, consistent opportunities to learn and practice social and emotional skills. To support educators in selecting a high-quality SEL program, the Program Guide serves as a Consumer report-style product that showcases well-designed, evidence-based SEL programs (pre-kindergarten through high school) and the impact they have on student and/or teacher outcomes.

To be considered for inclusion, programs must be universal (i.e., for use with all enrolled students), delivered during the regular school day, and designed for Pre-K – 12 grade students. Programs must also have written documentation of their approach to promoting students' social and emotional development and provide a sufficient level of detail to ensure the consistency and quality of program delivery. Finally, programs must be developmentally appropriate and have rigorous evidence documenting their effectiveness, including at least one high-quality evaluation study with a comparison group (i.e., a group of students and or teachers with no exposure to the SEL program) and written documentation of study results.

