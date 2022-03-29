New Book by Lily E Espinoza: Nurturing Ourself, Coming Out Summer 2022

SAN FRANSISCO, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coming out summer 2022, Lily E. Espinoza launches her new book called Nurturing Our Self: During college, everyday life and the job search (Alive Book Publishing, 2022). This book provides a framework for discovering your personal roadmap for a life well-lived.

This new book explores ways to bring nurturing of the self, front and center into our everyday life. The first part of the book is a foundation for developing programs, services, and policy that help nurture students' minds, bodies, spirit, and community. The second part builds on our sense of nurturing in the everyday life from the power of sleep to practicing gratitude. The last section is a collection of tips for nurturing the self during a career transition.

In alignment with what Brené Brown once said: "One day you will tell your story of how you overcame what you went through and it will be someone else's survival guide…" This book is a powerful presentation of lessons learned from the time Lily E. Espinoza lost her dream job. Lily discovered a new path forward – following her North Star, which drove her to develop of the Nurturing Framework. Her framework can work for you too!

Dr. Espinoza says this about her latest project, "the book is a collection of educational research, essays, and personal reflections that make it the perfect post-pandemic job changer survival guide."

To contact the author, email her at lilyespinoza2002@yahoo.com or visit www.lilyeespinoza.com. The book is published by Alive Publishing, distributed through Ingram Content Group, and available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble beginning July of 2022.

Dr. Lily E. Espinoza works as the Director of Career Services at CSU Maritime Academy in Vallejo, CA. Dr. Espinoza is also author of the book Not Getting Stuck: Success stories of being Latina and transferring from a California community college (Alive Book Publishing, 2017). Lily graduated from Fullerton Union High School in Southern California. Her Associate of Arts degree is from Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hill, CA. Lily's Bachelor of Arts degree is from University of California, Berkeley. She completed her Master of Arts degree in Student Personnel Administration from Columbia University in the City of New York. Her doctorate is from California State University, Fullerton in Educational Leadership. Dr. Espinoza, a true lifelong learner, completed her second Master of Arts degree from John F. Kennedy University in Health Education in 2019.

