ELNA Medical Enhances Virtual Care Offering and Adds 34 Points of Care with Investment in Ontario Telemedicine Services Leader MD Connected

The integration of MD Connected's telemedicine services supports ELNA Medical's omnichannel growth strategy, while providing Canadians with greater access to comprehensive medical services.

MONTREAL, March 29, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Montreal-based ELNA Medical ("ELNA"), Canada's largest integrated network of medical clinics, announced today its investment in MD Connected, a leading telemedicine service provider that connects patients with medical practitioners via a wide range of systems.

Founded in 2017, MD Connected's unique model includes fully digital and human-assisted telemedicine clinics, virtual care and COVID-19 testing at 34 clinics located within Rexall Drugstores, Metro and other well-known pharmacies in Ontario.

"This investment in an important virtual care provider supports ELNA's omnichannel growth strategy, while expanding access to integrated medical services for hundreds of thousands of Ontarians," said Laurent Amram, President and Founder of ELNA Medical.

ELNA Medical operates in Ontario under the banner of its wholly owned subsidiaries Medicentres Canada and York Medical, acquired in December 2020.

"Providing our patients with the very best in easily accessible quality care has always been the cornerstone of our mission. With other upcoming openings in the pipeline, MD Connected's extensive reach makes it an optimal fit for ELNA, and our partnership will allow it to scale rapidly beyond Ontario," added Laurent Amram.

"With a longstanding tradition of excellence in primary and specialty care, ELNA's broad Canada-wide network will allow for the continued expansion of MD Connected's virtual and telemedicine services across the country. We are proud to partner with ELNA to leverage one another's expertise and bring our collective patients a best-in-class personalized healthcare experience," said Venky Weylagro, CEO and President of MD Connected.

ELNA Medical is Canada's largest integrated network of medical clinics. Focused on comprehensive care, ELNA offers a vast array of primary and specialty medical services, therapies and procedures at 95 clinics and points of care. ELNA combines its extensive medical offering with access to over 1,500 diagnostic tests, thanks to its sister company, CDL Laboratories, a leader in round-the-clock medical diagnostics for three decades. Treating more than 1.4 million Canadians every year, ELNA is true to its innovative spirit and mission of providing easily accessible and personalized medical services of the highest quality. Leveraging state of the art technologies, and strategic partnerships with renowned industry leaders, ELNA strives to provide better healthcare outcomes for Canadians.

MD Connected Ltd. launched in 2017 with a mission to reduce barriers to accessing exceptional healthcare for all Canadians. MD Connected Ltd. is a virtual healthcare provider that uses advanced technologies, highly trained medical practitioners, and a secure telecommunications platform to conveniently unite healthcare professionals with patients. MD Connected has over 30 locations and has conducted hundreds of thousands of virtual visits to date.

