Statement - Public Safety Minister makes statement on Ukraine

OTTAWA, ON, March 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Minister of Public Safety, the Honourable Marco Mendicino, issued the following statement:

"Vladimir Putin's illegal invasion of Ukraine is an appalling attack on democracy, state sovereignty and human rights. His war machine is indiscriminately destroying homes, hospitals and schools. Millions have been forced to flee their communities, families torn apart and innocent people are being killed.

In the face of Putin and the Russian military's flagrant violation of international law, Canada will continue to work to ensure that they are held accountable for their illegal actions.

Today, I am announcing that Canada will be making a significant contribution to the International Criminal Court's (ICC) ongoing investigations, including the ongoing investigation into the situation in Ukraine, further to a request from the ICC's Office of the Prosecutor.

Canada is answering that call by sending additional RCMP personnel to the ICC under the framework of the Canadian Police Arrangement, jointly managed by Public Safety Canada, the RCMP and Global Affairs Canada. Canadian investigators will be assigned to teams working to end impunity for the perpetrators of the most serious crimes of concern to the international community -- including genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity. These members have the experience and expertise necessary to collect evidence of war crimes and crimes against humanity, which may be used in a subsequent prosecution.

The RCMP already has personnel deployed to the ICC assisting with various investigations, and will be making available additional members. We will ensure the RCMP has the tools and resources necessary to aid the ICC in its investigations and carry out its important work.

Through its participation in Canada's Crimes Against Humanity and War Crimes Program, the RCMP is also actively and independently exploring options to support criminal accountability for allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Today's announcement on deploying additional RCMP resources to the ICC builds on the military aid, economic sanctions and humanitarian efforts and more that Canada has already pledged to Ukraine.

Canada will continue to work with its allies and the international community to support the ICC and ensure that there is justice for Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine."

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada