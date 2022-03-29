Texas economic development leaders meet with Chicago site selection consultants

CHICAGO, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas economic development leaders are in Chicago this week to meet with businesses and site section consultants eager to discuss the advantages of doing business in the Lone Star State.
"Chicago is a national epicenter for corporate site selection consultants as well as home to Fortune 500 companies and the headquarters of U.S. and global businesses. Chicago is a key location for interest in Texas's business-friendly climate and other economic advantages," said Robert Allen, President and CEO of the Texas Economic Development (TxEDC).
Texas has been outperforming other states in the nation with impressive post-pandemic growth on top of a decades-long history of economic strength and stability. Texas is the top exporting state in the United States for the 20th year in a row. Texas also managed the unprecedented with its win of Site Selection Magazine's 2021 Governor's Cup for the 10th year in a row. The Governor's Cup is considered to be the Heisman Trophy of economic development.
"CEOs and site selection consultants across the country are interested in Texas as a location for their business relocation or expansion for a number of reasons: our reasonable regulatory climate and business friendly environment, our highly skilled and diverse workforce, a robust network of state-of-the-art infrastructure, and easy access to global markets," said Adriana Cruz, Executive Director of the Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office (EDT), within the Office of the Governor.
In addition to TxEDC and EDT, the Texas delegation to Chicago includes representatives of regional economic development organizations such as, the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation, the Borderplex Alliance, Dallas Regional Chamber, Greater Brownsville Incentives Corporation, Greater San Marcos Partnership, Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, Guadalupe Valley Electric Coop (GVEC), Lubbock Economic Development Alliance, Round Rock Chamber, and the Temple Economic Development Corporation.
The Texas Economic Development Corporation (TxEDC) is an independently funded and operated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to economic development, business recruitment and job creation in the state of Texas. The public-private partnership of TxEDC and Texas Economic Development and Tourism Office in the Office of the Governor, markets Texas as a premier business destination to let corporate decision- makers and site selection consultants know that they can Go Big in Texas. For more information about TxEDC, visit www.GoBigInTexas.com.
SOURCE Texas Economic Development Corporation
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.