Two Friends Bring Award-Winning Sandwich Shop to Mueller, Opening First of Six Locations in the Area

Upscale, Fast Casual Dining Powerhouse with House-Crafted Menu Now Open in Mueller
MUELLER, Texas, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning, hand-crafted cheese steaks, turkey subs and more, is debuting a new location in Mueller at 1200 Barbara Jordan Blvd. today. This will mark the first brick and mortar location, with a ghost kitchen having opened in April of 2021. Capriotti's brings the Mueller community its 45-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-pulling them every morning and other favorites like the made-from-scratch meatballs using premium, fresh ingredients.
Capriotti's is known for its wide array of sandwiches including The Bobbie, made with fresh oven-roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo, the Capastrami, made with hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and homemade coleslaw and the cheesesteak is made with premium steak, chicken or Impossible plant-based meat and melted cheese plus hot or sweet peppers. The Mueller Capriotti's will offer a convenient order-ahead option, in addition to third-party delivery services. The new shop will bring 20 new jobs to the Mueller community.
The new location is owned and operated by business partners and friends, Julian King and Warren Shu. Both have very different backgrounds, with King having spent his career in the restaurant industry and Shu working at his own family office investments company. When the pair met while working out at a gym, King had the dream of owning his own restaurant and Shu had a strong interest in being a part of the industry. Together they looked at many different concepts, before finding the perfect fit – Capriotti's.
"After trying Capriotti's for the first time, Warren and I knew this was something we needed to bring to our community," said King. "We don't just want to bring a new restaurant to the area, we want to bring an entirely unique experience, and also give our team members the opportunity to grow. With six units, our plan is to help people work their way up to leadership positions throughout our several locations."
Mueller Capriotti's fans can download the CAPAddicts Rewards app on iOS and Android to earn and redeem rewards and score free food. The restaurant also features online ordering. Capriotti's in Mueller offers catering for any event from corporate events to birthday parties with items such as party trays with cold subs, box lunches or a hot homemade meatball bar.
Capriotti's is open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., with the shop open until 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. For additional information, visit www.capriottis.com or call the location at 512-520-5885. You can also contact Tamiya Sandlin about catering at 512-734-5062 or catering@capriottistx.com.
About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop
Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 45-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's fresh ingredients, homemade subs and unique menu items have won numerous accolades including being named one of the "10 Great Places for a Surprising Sandwich" by USA Today and many "Best of" awards across the country. Capriotti's cold, grilled and vegetarian subs, cheese steaks and salads are available at more than 100 locations across the U.S. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country and reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.
Media Contact: Allie Bertrand, Fishman PR | abertrand@fishmanpr.com | 847-945-1300
SOURCE Capriotti's Sandwich Shop
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.