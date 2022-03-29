The Spike in LASIK Heightens the Importance of Consumer Research into Laser Eye Surgeries

A spread of "LASIK Mills" in New York City also complicates the good news that more people received laser eye surgery than ever before.
NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In light of the record volume of laser eye surgeries performed in the United States in 2021, Craig Moskowitz MD, FRCSC, a leading no-cut refractive surgeon in New York City, urged consumers to prioritize long-term wellness as they research procedures like LASIK, Photo-Refractive Keratectomy (PRK), and Advanced Surface Ablation (ASA).
According to the Refractive Surgery Council, over 833,000 people received laser vision correction last year – the highest number ever recorded, and a 92% jump from 2020.
"On the surface, this is fantastic growth and even better news. Everyone deserves a chance to achieve their best vision without contacts or glasses," said Dr. Moskowitz of Moskowitz Eye Care. "Unfortunately, though, many patients wind up having the surgery that bears the most long-term complications and the most exposure to shady business practices."
With respect to long-term complications, Dr. Moskowitz said that the instantaneous results and minimal recovery period offered by LASIK are the main reasons why it is the most common laser eye surgery in America. But over time, almost half of all LASIK patients develop vision problems that are directly attributable to "cutting" procedures like LASIK and Small Incision Lenticule Extraction (SMILE), he said.
Indeed, the FDA found that 46% of LASIK recipients reported having at least one visual symptom (such as dry eyes and halos) at three months after the surgery.
"I urge anyone making a decision about laser eye surgery to base their decision on their vision and comfort 2 months, 2 years, and 20 years down the road instead of 2 hours or 2 days after the surgery," said Dr. Moskowitz.
Additionally, reporting by The Wall Street Journal in November 2021 found that surgeons at large-scale LASIK centers are "pressured by corporate management to follow practices that put the company's profits over patient care." A summary of four such practices can be found here.
To help patients choose the corrective surgery that is most likely to succeed for them personally, Dr. Moskowitz maintains a Laser Eye Surgery blog where he has published a guide describing the differences between LASIK, PRK and ASA and How to Get Laser Eye Surgery in New York City.
Although he specializes in Advanced Surface Ablation (ASA) Surgery, he encourages anyone researching LASIK or PRK to contact him for a free and objective consultation about what procedure best suits their eyes.
About Moskowitz Eye Care
Moskowitz Eye Care is a boutique ophthalmology practice in New York City. One of the top-rated ophthalmologists and refractive surgeons in Manhattan, Craig Moskowitz MD, FRSCS is an international specialist in a safer, no-cut alternative to LASIK eye surgery called Advanced Surface Ablation (ASA). Dr. Moskowitz personally performs every eye examination and operation, providing a truly individualized patient experience and world-class outcomes.
SOURCE Moskowitz Eye Care
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.