SHL's On-Demand Analytics tool helps companies simplify hiring decisions

LONDON, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SHL, the global leader in talent acquisition and talent management recently launched its revolutionary On-Demand Analytics that provides real-time talent insights for a deep dive into a candidate's journey.

58% of hiring managers do not have the talent data they need to make accurate hiring decisions. SHL's On-Demand Analytics tool helps companies leverage talent data to develop strong workforces through improved decision-making processes.

Brenden Mielke, Chief Product Officer at SHL said, "The need to optimize talent processes is more critical than ever as the HR functions evolve from simply reporting data to leveraging it for critical business decisions. By choosing SHL's On-Demand Analytics, one can track and measure the performance of their Talent Acquisition programs, work more effectively, and use the available, actionable insights to plan for the future."

Companies that use analytics can outperform their competition in executing their talent strategies. By committing to an analytical approach to hiring, companies can make smarter, faster hiring decisions and develop best recruiting practices for long-term business success.

SHL's On-Demand Analytics tool provides real-time and easy-to-read data stories. "Focus on programme performance is key for hiring managers. This is not just about getting candidates through the door but getting the right ones and completing the process." Brenden adds.

About SHL

SHL, the global leader in HR technology and psychometric science, transforms businesses by leveraging the power of people, science, and technology.

Our unrivalled workforce data and highly validated talent solutions provide organizations with the workforce and scale to optimally leverage their people's potential that maximize business outcomes.

We equip recruiters and leaders with people insights at an organization, team, and individual level, accelerating growth, decision making, talent mobility, and inspiring an inclusive culture. To build a future where businesses thrive because their people thrive.

With 45 years of talent expertise, we are the trusted technology partner to more than 10,000 companies worldwide, across more than 150 countries, including 50% of the Fortune Global 500 and 80% of the FTSE 100. For more information, visit shl.com

