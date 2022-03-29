Massage Equipment Market Size to Grow by USD 3.27 billion | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Massage Equipment Market by Product, End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024", the market witnessed a YOY growth of 1.75% in 2020 and a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (massage chairs and sofas, back massagers, handheld massagers, neck and shoulder massagers, and others), end-user (commercial and residential), type (electric massage equipment and non-electric massage equipment), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Market Scope
The report covers the following areas:
- Massage Equipment Market size
- Massage Equipment Market trends
- Massage Equipment Market industry analysis
Vendor Insights
The market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Aojiahua Intelligent Health Technology Group Co. Ltd.
- Beurer GmbH
- Casada International GmbH
- Family Inada Co. Ltd.
- JSB Health & Fitness Pvt. Ltd.
- OSIM International Pte. Ltd.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Prospera Corp.
- Shanghai Rongtai Health Technology Co. Ltd.
- Wahl Clipper Corp.
Geographical Market Analysis
APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in the massage equipment market during the forecast period. According to our report, the region will contribute to 31% of the global market growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the two major markets for massage equipment market in APAC.
Key Segment Analysis
The global massage chairs and sofas market has witnessed a rapid rise in demand from both developed and developing countries. The rise in disposable income of households in developing countries such as India, South Korea, and China has led to a shift in the consumption patterns of customers toward smart massage chairs that deliver a therapeutic massage experience to the user.
Key Market Drivers & Challenges:
The use of massage equipment to alleviate pain and stress is driving the market growth. In recent years, there has been a steady increase in the demand for massage equipment to control muscle pain and various other health issues. Moreover, different vendors operating in the global massage equipment market are extensively investing in innovative massage equipment, which aims to serve multiple purposes.
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic will challenge the growth of the market participants. The industrial sector has three industry groups: capital goods, commercial and professional services, and transportation. Most companies operating in this sector will be impacted by deteriorating macroeconomic trends and a decline in government finances, leading to a tightened liquidity situation. This will result in decreased order outlook, execution challenges, and a decline in the working capital for the commercial and professional services industry group.
Customize Your Report
Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.
Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist massage equipment market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the massage equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the massage equipment market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of massage equipment market vendors
Massage Equipment Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2019
Forecast period
2020-2024
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 3%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 3.27 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
1.75
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 31%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, China, France, Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Aojiahua Intelligent Health Technology Group Co. Ltd., Beurer GmbH, Casada International GmbH, Family Inada Co. Ltd., JSB Health & Fitness Pvt. Ltd., OSIM International Pte. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Prospera Corp., Shanghai Rongtai Health Technology Co. Ltd., and Wahl Clipper Corp.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Massage chairs and sofas - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Back massagers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Handheld massagers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Neck and shoulder massagers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Electric massage equipment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Non-electric massage equipment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aojiahua Intelligent Health Technology Group Co. Ltd.
- Beurer GmbH
- Casada International GmbH
- Family Inada Co. Ltd.
- JSB Health & Fitness Pvt. Ltd.
- OSIM International Pte. Ltd.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Prospera Corp.
- Shanghai Rongtai Health Technology Co. Ltd.
- Wahl Clipper Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
