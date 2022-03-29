Barf Bag Inventor Dives Back into the Shark Tank with Multimillion-Dollar Business

Inventor Les Cookson, whose 2011 barf bib pitch was mocked by the Sharks, returns to the Tank April 8th, 2022 with a multimillion-dollar business built around his LUCY drawing tool invention. Will Les be laughed out of the Tank again or will this inventor find sweet vindication?

LINCOLN, Calif., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In 2011 as a young father, Les was struggling to sell enough of his inventions to provide for his family. These inventions included the LUCY drawing tool that helped anyone draw, and the CarSik Bib, a barf bag worn around the necks of carsick children. The CarSik Bib was about to become infamous on ABC's Shark Tank season 2, but the LUCY (and Les' chance for vindication) would have to wait until season 13, which is debuting April 8th, 2022.

Les' 2011 Shark Tank season 2 CarSik Bib pitch included a dummy vomiting pea soup, a lot of laughter, and some sober concern about attaching a bag around a child's neck, but no offers from the Sharks. Kevin O'Leary summed up how the Sharks felt when he joked drily that he "would throw up in this thing" if he invested in Les' CarSik Bib. Les walked out of the Tank with egg on his face and fake vomit on his shoes.

Flash-forward to 2022, Les will be returning in Shark Tank season 13 with the LUCY Drawing Tool and a lot more confidence. Les took what he learned from the Tank and built the multimillion-dollar business LUCIDArt around his LUCY Drawing Tool. The LUCY is an artist aid Les invented that helps anyone draw like a professional. Set whatever you want to draw in front of the LUCY, look through the viewing window, and draw over the reflected image to start your masterpiece in minutes! "Last time I had a barfing dummy," Les remarked confidently, "this time I'm coming with millions in sales. We'll see who's laughing now."

Les will be pitching the LUCY (DrawLUCY.com) on Shark Tank season 13 on April 8th. Will the new invention change Les' fortunes, or will he be laughed out of the Tank a second time?

Watch Les pitch LUCIDArt on "Shark Tank" on Friday April 8th, 8:00-9:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC

