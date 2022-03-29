Fibrenew Closes Out Q1 with Cancun Opening, Surpasses 290 Franchise Locations

Mobile Leather, Plastic, Vinyl, Fabric and Upholstery Repair Franchise Adds 13 New Franchisees, Heads into Q2 on High Note

BLACK DIAMOND, AB, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After a record-breaking year in 2021 that brought the signing of 40 franchise agreements in 21 states plus Saudi Arabia, Fibrenew, the leading mobile service franchise specializing in the repair, restoration, and renewal of leather, plastic, vinyl, fabric, and upholstery, has come out of the gates swinging in 2022. The close of Q1 brought many milestones for the mobile franchise, including the signing of 13 new franchisees which brings the brand to 292 locations worldwide. In addition, Fibrenew opened its first location in Cancun, Mexico – further solidifying the strength of the franchise business model and its ability to transcend international borders with its unmatched eco-friendly service offerings.

"Fibrenew has spent decades building a reputation founded on proprietary repair techniques which has positioned us as an industry-leading franchise opportunity," said Jesse Johnstone, president of Fibrenew. "Our team continues to drive excitement around our brand and both investors and consumers alike are taking notice. I am confident Fibrenew will be the brand to watch as we head into the second quarter and beyond."

Unlike traditional brick-and-mortar franchise opportunities, Fibrenew franchisees are not stuck behind a desk, or counter and have freedom to set their own hours. The mobile concept allows franchisees to go directly to where the work is for all leather, plastic and vinyl repair needs. The attractive business model, coupled with the confidence these franchisees demonstrate by investing in Fibrenew, helps showcase the brand's strength and durability during a particularly challenging year for business owners.

Looking ahead at the year to come, Fibrenew anticipates surpassing 300 international locations by the end of Q2 and will host its international convention to celebrate growth and recognize stellar franchisee performance in Nashville in September 2022. Fibrenew has seen unparalleled growth over the past five years, including 16% year over year growth from 2020 to 2021. The brand projects even more expansion this year with the goal of 15% growth in 2022. Franchise Business Review recently ranked Fibrenew on its Top Franchises for 2022 list for the fifth year in a row and the brand was also named the Best of 2022 by Franchise Journal Magazine. Rankings such as these further solidify that Fibrenew is an investment opportunity worth pursuing.

By equipping its franchisees with first-rate hands-on training, in-house technology for operations and ongoing workshops and seminars, Fibrenew is able to ensure its owners are set up for success. In addition to the supportive culture, the exclusive territory rights ensure there's no internal competition. Rather, the franchisees band together and help one another during training and beyond; some even split the cost of hiring an administrative assistance to help with scheduling and handling inbound leads.

Fibrenew is a leading mobile service franchise that specializes in the repair, restoration, and renewal of leather, plastic, vinyl, fabric, and upholstery. With a rich history that dates back to 1985, Fibrenew manufactures a highly-specialized proprietary product line and has pioneered the repair techniques and exclusive color matching technology used by its technicians every day. With 290+ franchise locations and 350+ technicians across the USA, Canada, Mexico, Chile, New Zealand and Saudi Arabia, the company's eco-friendly restoration services save customers time and money by offering an alternative to replacing their damaged couches and chairs, car and marine components, commercial furniture and more. For more information about Fibrenew franchise opportunities, visit https://www.fibrenew.com/franchising/.

