InventHelp Presents Nutritional Dog Drink (BGF-2245)

PITTSBURGH, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I noticed how dogs of all ages are not getting the proper nutrients and vitamins that they need," said the inventor from Ferndale, Mich. "I created this product for dogs to get the nutrients needed through water."
He created VITA PUP to fulfill the need for a vitamin/nutrient water bowl dispenser for a pet dog. This dog drink could take the worry away from a pet owner in providing the proper vitamins and nutrients for their dog. Additionally, this could ensure that they dog is getting the supplements that they need and could eliminate pets from rejecting pills, tablets or those with an unpleasant taste.
The original design was submitted to the Bingham Farms sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-BGF-2245, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
