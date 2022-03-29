Project6 Design Wins Creative Award for Nonprofit Branding and Website Design

The San Francisco Bay Area design firm was awarded a silver medal for its work with the Family Caregiver Alliance.

EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The MUSE Creative Awards competition, known for honoring excellence in the creative and design fields, selected Project6 Design as a 2021 winner from a pool of 5,000 entries across the globe. Recipients met strict assessment criteria and were evaluated by a jury of industry professionals who singled out those setting the bar for works of distinction.

Project6, which recently celebrated its 20-year anniversary, was recognized for its full-scale brand refresh and website redesign for San Francisco-based Family Caregiver Alliance, a leading authority on caregiver support. The project included a new logo design for the nonprofit to modernize the look of the brand, print collateral design centered around a cohesive theme, and a website overhaul featuring simplified navigation and a more intuitive user experience (UX).

The firm also built the entire backend of the website, migrating content from the previous site to the new structure. Hundreds of resources, events, articles, and stories were imported and reorganized. Visitors are now offered easier access to information on local events as well as an extension collection of support services on a national level. The site also houses research and reports, enables researchers to announce clinical trials, and distributes innovation awards.

"My organization just finished a website redesign orchestrated by the fantastic team at Project6. Throughout the year-long process, they were professional, thoughtful, innovative, consistent, and responsive. We think so highly of their work, we also had them redesign our main brand identity (logo) and the identity of some of our other products as asking them to revamp marketing language for some of our services. I look forward to working with them again soon."

-Al Martinez, Communications Director, Family Caregiver Alliance

Using the latest technology in online content management, Project6 focused the website design for the nonprofit on enabling content managers to quickly create and edit all pages. More than a dozen modular block designs allow them to modify page layouts that are uniquely tailored to content needs while remaining consistent with the new brand. In addition, digital templates were designed to create an integrated approach across all mediums.

MUSE Awards mission

Since its inception by the International Awards Associate (IAA) in 2015, the MUSE Creative Awards has set a new standard of excellence for evaluating creative and design executions. At its core, it is an international competition for professionals who inspire others to greater heights. With as many as 46 jurors onboarding from 25 countries, the 2021 roster ensures that a diverse panel of qualified professionals are adjudicating the competition. Every entry is assessed based on relevant standards pertaining to their respective industries to ensure impartiality.

About Family Caregiver Alliance (FCA)

For more than 40 years, FCA has provided services to family caregivers of adults with physical and cognitive impairments, such as Parkinson's, stroke, Alzheimer's, and other types of dementia. Its services include assessment, care planning, direct care skills, wellness programs, respite services, and legal/financial consultation vouchers. Ongoing support is available with FCA, including its digital service platform. FCA is a longtime advocate for caregivers in the areas of policy, health and social system development, research, and public awareness, on the state, national and international levels.

About Project6 Design, Inc.

Project6 is an award-winning graphic design firm with specific expertise in healthcare, education, and nonprofit organizations. Services include branding, print collateral design, and UI/UX design for a diverse roster of clients such as The California Health Care Foundation, Stanford University, The Siebel Foundation and many others.

Media Contact

Esten Sesto, Project6 Design, 510-540-8005, info@project6.com

SOURCE Project6 Design