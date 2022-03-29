E Source Energy AdVision helps utilities craft compelling, award-winning ad campaigns

Redesign of tool offers better searchability and improved submission process
BOULDER, Colo., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- E Source is thrilled to announce the release of the newly redesigned E Source Energy AdVision. It's easier than ever for members of the E Source Residential Marketing Service, Business Marketing Service, and Corporate Communications Service to search for and view more than 6,700 utility advertisements housed in the online tool.
The power of Energy AdVision lies in the depth and breadth of the database; it allows users to examine ads for all types of utility products, programs, and services. Members can view campaign details, including strategy, creative, goals, and metrics to benchmark against their own work and identify areas of strength and improvement. Within each ad profile, users can view a description of the campaign and the supporting details:
- Media types used
- Campaign strategy
- Ad placement
- Target audience
- How results were tracked
- Overall results
With the relaunch of Energy AdVision, E Source is now accepting campaign submissions year-round through a streamlined process, allowing utilities to submit, edit, and view their ads at their convenience. Previously, the submission window was limited to once a year. Now E Source will consider all campaigns for the annual E Source Utility Ad Awards Contest, regardless of when ads are submitted during the year.
The upgraded design and improved interface allow members to effectively search and filter the large database of utility ads. Users can narrow their search in the database by target audience, utility, ad type, program type, focus, and state or province.
"As the only database of utility ads in the industry, we recognize how important this tool is to the marketing and communications professionals who subscribe to our services," says Jessica Bailis, solution director for marketing and communications at E Source. "I'm excited about the changes that made the tool easier to navigate and more searchable. I also think our members will appreciate how simple it is to submit new campaigns."
To learn more about Energy AdVision, visit www.esource.com/about-energyadvision.
About E Source
E Source is the data authority for the utility industry. From primary research, consulting, and operational data systems selection and implementation expertise to breakthrough predictive data science services and AI applications, E Source enables energy and water utilities to collect, enhance, and use data to transform their operations and solve their sustainability, safety, reliability, equity, and cost challenges. E Source brings to each engagement an unrivaled understanding of what works and how to implement it, increasing speed to value. For more information, visit www.esource.com.
Public relations contact
Sannie Sieper, Director of Marketing, E Source
sannie_sieper@esource.com
303-345-9138
SOURCE E Source Companies LLC
