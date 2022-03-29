QA Vector Analytics Report Shows Top Financial Firms Deliver Quality Software Faster With Virtualization

Data Reveals Parasoft Accelerates Software Time to Market by 40%

MONROVIA, Calif., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parasoft, a global leader in automated software testing for over 30 years, today released results of the QA Vector® Analytics report, "Virtualization and Quality Engineering: Benchmarking the Benefits." The report reveals that top financial service organizations that focused on software quality, including Bank of America and ING, increased by 40% the speed to market of recent software development programs by implementing Parasoft Virtualize, a test data and environment management and simulation tool, as they transition to CI/CD. Download the report.

In addition to faster time to market, the extensive data shows that Parasoft Virtualize-assisted projects provide better quality outcomes compared to non-virtualized projects.

33% increase in defects found during QA and testing phases

74% decrease in critical defect escape ratio

"Three elements are critical to increasing release velocity with quality: service virtualization, test data preparation, and the integration of microservices and components. QA Vector Analytics quantifies dramatic real-world financial and speed-to-market gains for getting these right with Parasoft Virtualize," said Justyn Trenner, director at QA Financial.

To assess the effectiveness and value of virtualization, QA Vector Analytics calculated data provided by Bank of America and ING in specific company use cases. For a comparison of performance and efficiency, they collected project and workstream benchmark data from 100 current and recent software development programs—some that use Parasoft Virtualize and others that don't.

Watch The Impact & Benefits of Virtualization on Quality & Performance Benchmarks on demand.

Many companies in other industries are seeing results from Parasoft Virtualize, too. The software engineering team at Alaska Airlines adopted Parasoft's test data management solution and has 500 automated test cases that leverage a virtualized test environment. Simulation and automation give testers confidence to test any scenario they want at any time, resulting in tests that are 100% reliable and repeatable and completely eliminate false positives.

"Customers report that service and data virtualization dramatically streamline availability of test environments by enabling on-demand testing for developers and testers. Some customers are reporting that the effort to ensure test readiness is reduced from 40% of the overall QA effort to somewhere around 20%. In addition, testing can be accomplished much earlier in the development cycle," said Igor Kirilenko, chief product officer at Parasoft.

Learn more about the benefits of virtualization. Download the full Virtualization and Quality Engineering: Benchmarking the Benefits report.

About Parasoft

