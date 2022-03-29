GEODIS Appoints Michael Lamia as Senior Vice President of GEODIS MyParcel

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leading transport and logistics provider GEODIS today announced that Michael Lamia has been appointed Senior Vice President of GEODIS MyParcel, a direct-to-customer cross-border small parcel shipping service. Lamia brings over 30 years of experience overseeing global supply chain and logistics networks in Fortune 500 settings to the company to further enhance and expand the GEODIS MyParcel service.
Before joining GEODIS, Lamia most recently served as the Executive Vice President of Operations at UrbanStems where he oversaw the end-to-end supply chain network from sourcing and procurement to fulfillment logistics plus customer care. Lamia previously held the position of Vice President of e-Commerce Global Network Operations at Pitney Bowes Inc. where he helped establish and lead direct-to-consumer e-Commerce global network operations specifically for the North American, European and Asian markets. Additionally, Michael has held senior-level roles at companies such as UPS, Avon, Baker & Taylor, and LG with deep expertise in areas such as global operations and transportation, strategic sourcing initiatives, and e-Commerce and direct-to-consumer services.
"Throughout Michael's impressive career, he has led international shipping efforts for some of the biggest online brands in the world and established the logistics strategies needed to support the growth of international outbound networks," said Eric Douglas, Executive Vice President of Technology and Engineering at GEODIS in Americas. "We are thrilled to have Michael join the team and bring his proven track record of industry expertise and knowledge to GEODIS MyParcel to successfully develop the service in accordance with our long-term growth strategy."
As Senior Vice President of GEODIS MyParcel, Lamia will be responsible for further enhancing and expanding the new service, which was initially launched in 2020. Currently, GEODIS MyParcel offers B2C cross-border small parcel shipping service from the U.S. to 26 European continental countries, the UK and Canada. In early 2022, GEODIS announced the expansion of GEODIS MyParcel into Canada, with the goal of progressively expanding globally into new geographic areas in the future. Lamia will lead the GEODIS MyParcel team as the industry continues to experience record cross-border e-Commerce demand largely as a byproduct of the COVID-19 pandemic.
GEODIS MyParcel is designed to strike the balance between speed and price at a transparent, total landed all-in cost. GEODIS MyParcel leverages the company's end-to-end global transportation network, fully integrated digital platform and extensive e-Commerce expertise across a team of logistics professionals to offer U.S. brands with a simple way to grow their cross-border business and improve the customer experience.
Lamia joined GEODIS in March 2022. Prior to his more than 30-year career, Lamia earned his B.S. in industrial engineering from Penn State and an MBA in finance from Manhattan College.
To learn more about GEODIS, visit www.geodis.com.
GEODIS – www.geodis.com
GEODIS is a top-rated, global supply chain operator recognized for its commitment to helping clients overcome their logistical constraints. GEODIS' growth-focused offerings (Supply Chain Optimization, Freight Forwarding, Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express, and Road Transport), coupled with the company's truly global reach thanks to a global network spanning nearly 170 countries, is reflected by its top business rankings: no. 1 in France and no. 7 worldwide. In 2021, GEODIS employed over 46,000 people globally and generated €10.9 billion in revenue.
PRESS CONTACT
Lauren McKirgan
FINN Partners
615 512 8621
lauren.mckirgan@finnpartners.com
SOURCE GEODIS
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.