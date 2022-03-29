Well Wisdom, One of the Longest Standing Brand Names in the Whey and Protein Supplement Industry, Offers Customer-Driven Marketing Opportunities Through Affiliate Program

Well Wisdom Product Enthusiasts Can Now Make Money by Posting an Affiliate Link on Their Social Media and Online Platforms
SAN DIEGO, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Well Wisdom, one of the longest-standing brands in the whey and protein supplement industry, aims to further involve customers in their brand's success through customer-driven marketing. The company's new affiliate program allows individuals to create passive income streams by posting a link on their social media and online platforms. The affiliate program can also benefit resellers who no longer wish to hold physical inventory.
All Well Wisdom grass-fed whey protein products, including Vital Whey® protein powders, are made from only the finest quality ingredients and minimum number of ingredients necessary. They include Proserum® native whey protein, which is GMO-free, hormone-treatment-free, pesticide and chemical-free, and undergoes minimal processing. Additionally, the milk for Proserum® is derived from cows that are grass-fed and graze year-round on natural pastures.
Well Wisdom believes in the marketing power of loyal customers to spread the word about their high-quality whey protein products. The company will grow alongside its affiliates' successes. All affiliates need to do is refer people to their Well Wisdom affiliate link. Then, they will gain a commission with each successful sale.
"We are excited about this great opportunity for growth for our affiliates. Our approach ensures that compensation is fair and profitable for each of our valued participants." Kade Brittain, General Manager.
To guarantee a level playing field, monthly audits of existing affiliates are conducted. This practice also ensures that only quality accounts are associated with Well Wisdom products.
Well Wisdom's affiliate program:
- Allows for tiered commissions and exclusive coupon codes
- Provides monthly payouts via PayPal for consistent planning
- Offers individual affiliate account access to track upcoming commissions
Well Wisdom products provide optimal nutrition for athletes, the immune-compromised, elderly adults, children and more. For additional product information, please visit https://www.wellwisdom.com/.
To join Well Wisdom's affiliate program, please go to https://www.wellwisdom.com/affiliates/
About Well Wisdom:
Originally driven by a desire to help individuals recover from and prevent relapse from immunocompromised diseases, Well Wisdom is now one of the longest standing brand names in the whey and protein supplement industry. All Well Wisdom products are produced with only the finest quality ingredients and minimum number of ingredients necessary. For more information, visit https://www.wellwisdom.com/.
Media Contact
Kade Brittain, Wisdom Proteins, Inc., +1 (619)233-9355, Marketing@wellwisdom.com
Yves Lanot, Ignite Visibility, 7607151660, yvesl@ignitevisibility.com
SOURCE Wisdom Proteins, Inc.
