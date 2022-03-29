Cortes Campers North Carolina Dealer Took Delivery on its First 17-ft Cortes Camper Becoming the Exclusive Dealer for the State of North Carolina

EUCLID, Ohio, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cortes Campers, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of US Lighting Group, Inc. USLG, announced their distributor, Sanford Auto Brokers in Sanford, North Carolina, has been granted exclusive rights to sell Cortes Campers RV travel trailers in the state of North Carolina.
Anthony Corpora, CEO and President of US Lighting Group said, "Sanford Auto Brokers was the first Dealer to join the Cortes Campers family with specific territories in North Carolina. We are very happy to announce that we have awarded them exclusive dealership rights for the entire state. We value their loyalty to the Cortes Campers brand and look forward to a long-lasting relationship. Sanford Auto Brokers took delivery on their first Cortes Campers 17-ft travel trailer on March 24th. To debut the camper, they incorporated a new concierge's service to shuttle customers for free to and from their local airport, RDU Raleigh Durham International, when flying in to see the Cortes Campers travel trailers."
Mr. Corpora continued, "Cortes Campers is ramping up production to accommodate the tremendous interest and orders we are getting for this camper model. We take pride in producing a high-quality product for this rapidly growing sector of the RV industry, appealing to consumers who are looking for ways to take more control of their life and travel. The Cortes Campers 17-ft travel trailer has a full kitchen, wet bath, and entertainment center in a small living space. The panoramic view with windows on 3-sides gives the camper an air of roominess."
Every Cortes Camper is precision-engineered using high-performance molded fiberglass composites. The fiberglass layers are bonded to a core material providing a strong, lighter camper. The entire exterior is sealed tight in marine-grade gel coat, an advanced technology developed for high-performance offshore racing boats. The result: a scientifically technologically advanced trailer built to outlast anything else on the road.
US Lighting Group, Inc. USLG has three subsidiaries, Cortes Campers, LLC, a manufacturer of molded fiberglass travel trailers and campers, Fusion X Marine, LLC, a boat manufacturer, and Futuro Houses, LLC, a fiberglass house manufacturer. The Company, its subsidiaries and affiliate, have manufacturing and R&D facilities in Cleveland, Ohio.
For additional information: uslightinggroup.com
Cortes Campers is a revolutionary manufacturer of state-of-the-art recreational vehicles utilizing the highest quality marine materials to create lighter weight, stronger, and more durable RV travel trailers and campers.
For additional information: cortescampers.com
Certain statements in this news release, including, but not limited to, reference to orders, sales goals, design effects, growth of the industries, may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. Statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the words: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, and similar expressions or which by their nature refer to future events. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements.
Investor Relations Contact:
Andrew Barwicki
516-662-9461
andrew@barwicki.com
SOURCE US Lighting Group
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.