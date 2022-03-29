Halff Awarded Joint Venture Contract With FEMA

RICHARDSON, Texas, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halff Associates, Inc. (Halff), a member of the AECOM-led Compass Production and Technical Services Joint Venture (Compass PTS JV), has been awarded a contract to provide production and technical architecture and engineering services for the Risk Mapping, Assessment and Planning (Risk MAP) Program by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract has a combined program ceiling of $300 million for a one-year base period with four, one-year option years.

"We're proud to utilize our expertise in water resources to live out our firm's purpose of improving lives and communities," said Halff President/CEO Mark Edwards. "Halff is honored to support FEMA in promoting practices that reduce flood risk and meet the needs communities face with significant threats from natural disasters."

Under the new single-award contract, Compass PTS JV will deliver a wide range of services related to flood risk analyses, hazard mapping, disaster response and risk reduction.

The contract comprises scope requirements that fall within FEMA Regions 4, 6 and 7, a geographic area characterized by the most severe and frequent river, coastal and urban flooding in the nation, among other natural hazards. FEMA Region 4 states are Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee; FEMA Region 6 states are Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas; and FEMA Region 7 states are Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to support FEMA in Regions 4, 6 and 7," said Halff Senior Vice President and Water Resources Practice Leader Michael Moya. "We look forward to applying our expertise and technologies to align with our passions to promote flood-resilient communities."

The Compass PTS JV comprises AECOM, ABS Group, CDM Federal Programs Corporation, Fugro, Halff Associates, T&M Associates and numerous small business and specialty subconsultants. Its scope of work includes natural hazard analyses, risk assessments, building sciences expertise and rapid response when disasters strike.

Halff is an award-winning, employee-owned, diverse and multi-discipline professional engineering and architecture firm. For more than 70 years, Halff has provided innovative solutions for clients throughout the United States.

