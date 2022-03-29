Mount Sinai Health System returns to Medline as its exclusive medical supplies and solutions distributor

Renowned New York system partners with healthcare company to enhance supply chain strategy and outcomes
NORTHFIELD, Ill., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline today announced a multi-year $725 million prime vendor partnership with New York-based Mount Sinai Health System. The two organizations will once again collaborate to identify innovative strategies to advance supply chain operations, control expenses and help enhance patient outcomes. As the system's primary supplier, Medline will provide an extensive portfolio of essential medical supplies and solutions across the health system's eight hospital campuses, school of medicine, and ambulatory practices.
Under the terms of the agreement, Medline will place multiple team members, including full-time analysts and a logistics specialist, within the health system to work hand-in-hand with leaders to address specific caregiver needs and help drive new ways of optimizing care. Medline resources will also enable the health system to more easily monitor key metrics such as item utilization, contract compliance, price accuracy and spending by product categories through Medline's advanced analytics platforms.
Additionally, Medline will integrate Mount Sinai Health System's warehouse locations into its MedTrans regional fleet distribution routes, increasing delivery frequency and access to critical medical supplies. Concurrently, Medline will augment the health system's storage capacity with third party logistics (3PL) solutions enabled by a new 1.3 million square foot Montgomery, New York distribution center, part of the company's $1.5 billion Healthcare Resilience Initiative.
"For over 20 years, the Medline team has been working closely with the Mount Sinai Health System to ensure we truly understand and consistently support their system's challenges and goals," said Ron Barrett, vice president of corporate sales at Medline. "We are excited to resume our prime vendor partnership, continuing to provide their system with reliable, superior service and together creating customized solutions to help healthcare run better."
Learn how Medline tailors solutions across the entire continuum of care as a manufacturer and distributor by visiting https://www.medline.com/supply-chain/.
Medline is a healthcare company; a manufacturer, distributor, and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Partnering with healthcare systems and facilities across the continuum of care, Medline provides the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high-quality care. With the scale of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-led business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the future and rapidly respond to a dynamically changing market with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 30,000+ employees worldwide and does business in more than 125 countries and territories. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.
SOURCE Medline
