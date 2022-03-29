The Frozen Farmer Drives Diversity with NASCAR Sponsorship, Delivers Kroger Exclusive Flavor

The Frozen Farmer, a diverse-certified better-for-you frozen dessert brand announces Stenhouse Jr. sponsorship in 2022 NASCAR Cup Series and expands partnership with Kroger by launching exclusive flavor.

BRIDGEVILLE, Del., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ABC's "Shark Tank" backed farm creamery business, The Frozen Farmer, will accelerate its Kroger partnership joining the Kroger Racing family of brands in sponsoring JTG Daugherty Racing's No. 47 Camaro ZL1, driven by Ricky Stenhouse Jr., in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series.

The brand also launches a new Kroger-exclusive flavor, Apple Pie Frobert™ – an innovative blend of ice cream and sorbet – using upcycled fruit, hitting the shelves nationwide this month. Frobert™ is a better-for-you frozen dairy dessert that lessens the fat and calorie content of traditional ice cream in a sustainable way without sacrificing flavor or creaminess.

"Ricky's passion for fitness and making healthy choices seems like a natural fit for The Frozen Farmer," said Katey Evans, co-founder of The Frozen Farmer, a woman-owned company, certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

Stenhouse shares Evans sentiment and looks forward to The Frozen Farmer being on his No. 47 Kroger Camaro for the DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 1.

"Like Katey mentioned, I work out regularly to be in the best shape, and it's important to make healthy choices when I can," said Stenhouse Jr. "That's why I love The Frozen Farmer. With their line of no sugar added Sorbet and low-calorie Frobert™, I can indulge in The Frozen Farmer's decadent flavors while still making good choices that will benefit my well-being and overall performance. We're excited to carry The Frozen Farmer on our JTG Daugherty Racing entry at Dover."

One of the reasons The Frozen Farmer formed a partnership with JTG Daugherty Racing is because of the racing organizations NASCAR business model with The Kroger Co. family of brands and its diverse ownership lineup that includes five-time NBA All-Star Brad Daugherty, Gordon Smith, Tad Geschickter, and the only full-time NASCAR Cup Series female owner Jodi Geschickter.

"I love that JTG Daugherty Racing is also a diverse, women-owned-team," said Evans. "Two of our daughters started racing when they were five years old, so not only is racing a big part of who we are as a family, but teaching our girls about equality and diversity within the sport is a personal passion too. Women can do anything—from owning businesses to racing cars and that's what I hope to teach them, both on and off the track."

NASCAR amped up its commitment to diversifying audiences and supporting women drivers and woman-owned business by first launching the 2004 kickoff of Drive for Diversity, and most recently with Busch Light's $10 mill. Accelerate Her program offering funding, track time, media exposure, and more to women NASCAR drivers.

The Frozen Farmer being woman-owned and in partnership with Kroger, a company named top corporation for women-owned businesses for over six consecutive years, just further fuels NASCAR's commitment to women.

The Frozen Farmer has also brought to market a vegan-friendly no-sugar-added line of fruit sorbets that are dairy-free, gluten-free, and fat-free—and as low as 70 calories per pint.

About The Frozen Farmer: Rooted in the tradition of a third-generation farm, Evans Farms LLC., located in Bridgeville, Delaware, The Frozen Farmer is a small farm with a big mission. The Frozen Farmer produces farm-inspired frozen treats including Frobert™ and Sorbet crafted from sustainable, upcycled ingredients for an indulgent treat you can feel good about. The Frozen Farmer is a certified Women Owned Small Business (WOSB) and also holds certification from the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). Learn more at TheFrozenFarmer.com.

