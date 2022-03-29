NVNA and Hospice's Grace Campaign an Overwhelming Success

Record-breaking $6.4M raised to support region's largest independent home health care and hospice agency
NORWELL, Mass., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NVNA and Hospice, a non-profit home health care and hospice agency serving 27 communities on the South Shore, is celebrating the success of its 100th anniversary Grace Campaign. Launched in 2020, the campaign shattered its original goal of $4.5M by more than forty percent to raise a total of $6.4M.
Home care nationally emerged as a core story early in the pandemic. As the country navigated a lockdown, nurses remained on the road and in the home. True to their mission, NVNA and Hospice never missed a single day of care throughout it all.
"During my tenure as Chair, I saw a shift in how we all regard home care nursing," said Grace Campaign Chair Jane C. Steinmetz, EY Boston Office Managing Principal. "Our conversations with new donors were typically focused on investing in the hospice home, but as the pandemic advanced, the dialogue always ended with: 'How else can we support these nurses?' The success of this campaign emphasizes the critically important work NVNA and Hospice is doing."
"It is through the power of philanthropy that we are able to reach more people and expand our patient care services. We are profoundly grateful," said Renee McInnes, MBA, RN, CEO. "The Grace Campaign allowed us to see light in very dark times and our donors recognized how necessary a hospice home is to our community."
Over 8,000 gifts were donated during the Grace Campaign. Two distinct funds for the Pat Roche Hospice Home were created, one for financial assistance and a future fund for evolving needs. With this, NVNA and Hospice remains committed that no patient is turned away for financial reasons.
Notable NVNA and Hospice leadership donors included a gift of $500,000 from Rick Roche, CEO of supermarket chain Roche Bros., and his wife Cathy.
In honor of the care his mother received, Alan McKim (founder and CEO of Clean Harbors Environmental Services) also gifted $500,000 from the McKim Family Foundation.
About NVNA and Hospice
NVNA and Hospice is an independent non-profit providing the full continuum of care – from home health and palliative, to hospice and private pay services (NVNA WORKS) – to patients and families in 27 communities on Massachusetts' South Shore. It also owns and operates the Pat Roche Hospice Home in Hingham. To learn more visit www.nvna.org or call (781) 659-2342.
Contact:
Kim MacKenzie
kim@hollywoodagency.com
SOURCE NVNA and Hospice
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.