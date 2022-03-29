Global Pharmaceutical Cleaning Validation Market Size Expected to Reach USD 22.29 Billion by 2028 | CAGR: 5.6%: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Market Research recently published a research report on "Pharmaceutical Cleaning Validation Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Small Molecule Drug, Peptides, Proteins, Cleaning Detergent); By Test; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2021 - 2028" in its research database.

According to research report, the global Pharmaceutical Cleaning Validation Market size & share expected to reach USD 22.29 Billion by 2028 from USD 14.53 billion in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during forecast period 2021 - 2028.

Cleaning validation is the approach used to ensure that cleaning processes remove residues of the active pharmaceutical equipment of products, processes, and operators. Pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment requires cleaning at specific time intervals to make sure the cleanliness and safety of manufactured products. The objective of this method is to prove that the cleaning of detergent and microbial in the equipment is done consistently to prevent possible contamination and cross-contamination.

Though cleaning validation can be a costly and time-consuming process, outsourcing the pharmaceutical cleaning validation can accelerate the process, removes the continuous requirement of verifying cleanliness each time, and ensures that you are meeting cleanliness requirements. The growing demand for cleaning validation due to the growth of the pharmaceutical industry is boosting the market growth across the world.

Top Global Market Players:

Avomeen

Hach

Intertek Group PLC

Kymos S.L.

Lucideon Limited

Merck KGaA

ProPharma Group

QPharma Inc.

SGS SA

Shimadzu Corporation

Suez

Teledyne Tekmar

Waters Corporation

Pharmaceutical Cleaning Validation Market: Growth Driving Factors

The rising demand for medical drugs is fueling the growth of the pharmaceutical cleaning validation market. The rapid expansion of pharmaceutical production facilities, the increasing frequency of illnesses, the growing global elderly population, and rising healthcare spending are some of the key factors expected to drive the growth of the global pharmaceutical cleaning validation market. Then, growing rules in the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry to avoid cross-contamination is also accelerating the market's growth. Moreover, the rising prevalence of disorders, increasing incidences of acute & chronic diseases, and fluctuating lifestyles are additional factors boosting the market growth. Pharmaceutical companies are expanding their geographical footprints, which are expected to fuel the market growth in the forecasting years.

Pharmaceutical Cleaning Validation Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2020 Value USD 14.53 billion Market Outlook for 2028 USD 22.29 billion Expected CAGR Growth 5.6% from 2021 - 2028 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021 - 2028 Top Market Players Avomeen, Hach, Intertek Group PLC, Kymos S.L., Lucideon Limited, Merck KGaA, ProPharma Group, QPharma, Inc., SGS SA, Shimadzu Corporation, Suez, Teledyne Tekmar, and Waters Corporation. Segments Covered By Component, By Organization Size, By End-Use, By Region

Pharmaceutical Cleaning Validation Market: Segmentation

Insight by Type

Based on type, the market is categorized into small molecule drugs, peptides, proteins, and cleaning detergents. The small molecule drug segment led the market and accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the highest production of small molecule drugs by the major players. For instance, the FDA approved around 59 novel drugs, comprising 71% small molecules and 29% biologics. Therefore, the growing production levels of small molecule drugs are accelerating the growth of the pharmaceutical cleaning validation market. The peptide segment for the pharmaceutical cleaning validation is anticipated to grow at a substantial rate in the global market.

Insight by Test

The product-specific analytical tests segment dominated the pharmaceutical cleaning validation market with the most significant market shares in the global pharmaceutical cleaning validation industry in 2020. The High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) is the most commonly used method of cleaning validation due to its several advantages, including photodiode array, evaporative light scattering, multiple types of swaps, UV, refractive index, corona charged aerosol detection, and fluorescence.

Geographic Overview: Pharmaceutical Cleaning Validation Market

Geographically, North America dominated the market and generated the largest revenue share in 2020 and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the projected time period. This growth can be attributed to the rapid acquisition of cleaning validation by pharmaceutical manufacturing organizations due to the strict standards imposed by the U.S. FDA and Health Canada. Moreover, North America is also experiencing an increase in demand for pharmaceutical cleaning validation owing to rising spending on research and healthcare. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific is expected to progress with the highest CAGR across the globe during the forecast years. The growth fueling factors include the rising expenditure on pharmaceutical cleaning along with the growing investment by international medical organizations.

Key Questions Answered In The Report:

Which are the top players in the pharmaceutical cleaning validation market?

How will the market change in the following years?

What are the drivers and restraints of the market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the market throughout the forecast period?

What are the leading causes fueling the pharmaceutical cleaning validation market's expansion?

What are the pharmaceutical cleaning validation markets predicted market size and growth rate?

What market segments does the pharmaceutical cleaning validation market cover?

The market is primarily segmented on the basis of product, test, and region.

Pharmaceutical Cleaning Validation Market: By Product Outlook

Small Molecule Drug

Peptides

Proteins

Cleaning Detergent

Pharmaceutical Cleaning Validation Market: By Test Outlook

Non-Specific Tests

Total Carbon Analysis ( TC )

TC

Total Organic Carbon Testing ( TOC )

TOC

Non-purgeable Organic Carbon ( NPOC )

NPOC

Conductivity



Others

Product-Specific Analytical Tests

Ultraviolet-Visible Spectroscopy (UV/ VIS )

VIS

High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC )



Liquid Chromatography/ Mass Spectrometry (LC /MS)



Others

