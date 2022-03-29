Global Next Generation Sequencing Kits Markets, 2022-2035: Presently, More than 280 NGS Library Preparation Kits are Available in the Market

DUBLIN, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Next Generation Sequencing Kits Market: Distribution by Type of Nucleotide Sequenced, Type of End User and Key Geographies - Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The "Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Kits Market" report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future potential of NGS library preparation kits over the next decade. The study features an in-depth analysis of the key drivers and trends related to this domain.
One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and identify potential growth opportunities for NGS library preparation kits over the coming decade. We have provided an informed estimate on the likely evolution of the market over the period 2021-2035.
Compared to the Human Genome Project (~USD 3 billion), the cost of sequencing a single genome has decreased considerably (to USD 1,000), for currently available technologies. Given the ongoing innovation in this field, stakeholders further believe that, over the next decade, the aforementioned cost may further get reduced to USD 100. It is worth mentioning that this decrease in genome sequencing cost has led to an increase in the number of genomes being sequenced, across the globe.
Despite the recent advances in the field of genomics, the nucleotide library preparation process is still marred with several challenges, including requirement of large amounts of input samples, low volume of yield and concerns related to quality of the product.
In addition, the manual DNA library / RNA library preparation process is time consuming, requiring extensive manipulation and expensive reagents. Therefore, innovators in the pharmaceutical industry are constantly identifying / developing ways to improve the process of DNA library / RNA library preparation.
Amidst other alternatives, the use of NGS library preparation kits has emerged as a viable option for various drug developers and academic / research institutes to overcome the existing challenges associated with conventional DNA library / RNA library preparation methods. These kits require less input material and are capable of generating precise DNA library / RNA libraries with minimum errors.
Presently, more than 280 NGS library preparation kits are available in the market; these are compatible with a broad range of sequencing platforms, including Illumina, Ion Torrent and BGI NGS platforms. It is worth mentioning that over 3,200 patents related to NGS library preparation kits have been filed / granted in the past few years, demonstrating the continued innovation in this domain. Driven by the increasing demand for gene therapies and the introduction of novel and advanced NGS techniques, the NGS library preparation kits market is anticipated to witness steady growth in the coming years.
Key Topics Covered:
1. PREFACE
1.1. Scope of the Report
1.2. Research Methodology
1.3. Key Questions Answered
1.4. Chapter Outlines
2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3. INTRODUCTION
3.1. Chapter Overview
3.2. Overview of Genome Sequencing
3.3. Types of Genome Sequencing
3.4. Future Perspectives
4. MARKET LANDSCAPE
4.1. Chapter Overview
4.2. Next Generation Sequencing Kits: Overall Market Landscape
4.3. Next Generation Sequencing Kits: List of Providers
5. PRODUCT COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS
5.1. Chapter Overview
5.2. Assumptions and Methodology
5.3. Product Competitiveness Analysis: Competitive Landscape
6. COMPANY PROFILES: NEXT GENERATION SEQUENCING KITS PROVIDERS IN NORTH AMERICA
6.1. Chapter Overview
6.2. Agilent Technologies
6.3. BioDynami
6.4. Creative Biogene
6.5. New England Biolabs
6.6. PerkinElmer
6.7. Thermo Fisher Scientific
7. COMPANY PROFILES: NEXT GENERATION SEQUENCING KITS PROVIDERS IN EUROPE
7.1. Chapter Overview
7.2. Abcam
7.3. Devyser
7.4. Diagenode
7.5. Lexogen
7.6. Roche
7.7. Tecan
8. COMPANY PROFILES: NEXT GENERATION SEQUENCING KITS PROVIDERS IN ASIA PACIFIC
8.1. Chapter Overview
8.2. Enzynomics
8.3. MGI
8.4. Takara Bio
8.5. TIANGEN Biotech
8.6. TransGen Biotech
8.7. Vazyme
9. PATENT ANALYSIS
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. Scope and Methodology
9.3. Next Generation Sequencing Kits: Patent Analysis
9.4. Next Generation Sequencing Kits: Patent Benchmarking
9.5. Next Generation Sequencing Kits: Patent Valuation
9.6. Leading Patents: Analysis by Number of Citations
10. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS
10.1. Chapter Overview
10.2. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions
10.3. Global Next Generation Sequencing Kits Market, 2021-2035
10.3.1. Next Generation Sequencing Kits Market, 2021 and 2035: Distribution by Type of Nucleotide Sequenced
10.3.2. Next Generation Sequencing Kits Market, 2021 and 2035: Distribution by Type of End User
10.3.3. Next Generation Sequencing Kits Market, 2021 and 2035: Distribution by Geography
11. CASE STUDY: NEXT GENERATION SEQUENCING TECHNOLOGIES AND SERVICE PROVIDERS
11.1. Chapter Overview
11.2. Historical Evolution of Genome Sequencing
11.3. Next Generation Sequencing Technologies
11.4. Next Generation Sequencing Service Providers
11.5. Next Generation Sequencing Service Providers: Non-Industry Players
12. CONCLUDING REMARKS
13. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS
13.1. Chapter Overview
13.2. Tecan
14. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA
15. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS
