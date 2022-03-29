AfterShip's Postmen Product Joins FedEx® Compatible Program

Collaboration Between World's Largest Express Transportation Company and Automated Shipping Platform Provides Significant Shipping Efficiency to Small- and Medium-Sized E-Commerce Businesses

AUSTIN, Texas, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AfterShip, a leading post-purchase and tracking platform for e-commerce businesses, today announced that its Postmen carrier shipping software is available as part of the FedEx Compatible Program at FedEx Corp. FDX, the world's largest express transportation company. AfterShip's Postmen product now gives small and medium online retailers using FedEx as their carrier a powerful tool to automate shipping, manage costs, and shorten fulfillment for domestic and international shipments.

With the supply chain in constant flux, e-commerce businesses have had to anticipate changing costs and delays with their shipping strategies. By collaborating with FedEx to join its Compatible program, AfterShip gives e-commerce businesses that use its Postmen product a scalable solution to address these shipping challenges. Postmen customers that enroll in FedEx Compatible can now ship more confidently, thanks to the simple, streamlined process flow that enables Postmen with FedEx shipping functionality.

"Working with FedEx to certify Postmen for its Compatible program was extremely important to the AfterShip team, especially as our customers deal with issues surrounding the supply chain and the pandemic," said Andrew Chan, Chief Marketing Officer and Co-Founder of AfterShip. "This certification means that e-commerce businesses can depend on us to handle their national and international shipping needs with enhanced convenience and efficiency."

Small- and medium-sized e-commerce businesses find themselves at a disadvantage when competing with huge enterprise retailers, who can leverage their business size to negotiate more favorable shipping rates. Having Postmen certified for the FedEx Compatible Program provides a tool that can be tailored for any size business that grows to meet new challenges as the company scales. With FedEx's unparalleled express shipping capabilities and access to international markets, Postmen users now have an efficient option for managing shipments as well as maintaining on-time deliveries.

AfterShip's Postmen software & API is an enterprise-grade shipping platform with ISO 27001 and GDPR compliance certifications. Postmen also features 24/7 email support, integrates easily with top e-commerce apps, allows multiple users, and can connect with multiple organizations. Postmen also provides order management, real-time shipping rates, shipment label printing, and more.

About AfterShip

Founded in 2012, AfterShip is a post-purchase platform that helps companies improve the consumer experience, increase revenue, and build brand loyalty. With more than 10,000 customers, AfterShip is used by leading marketplaces such as eBay, Wish, and Etsy, as well as iconic brands such as Gymshark, Kylie Cosmetics, Murad, and Kate Sommervile. AfterShip offers branded shipment tracking, notifications, returns, and exchanges, leading to increased sales and fewer WISMO tickets. Integrating with more than 930 carriers worldwide, AfterShip is the solution of choice for multinational organizations or those looking to grow internationally.

About FedEx Corp.

FedEx Corp. FDX provides customers and businesses worldwide with a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenue of $90 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively, operating collaboratively and innovating digitally under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the world's most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its 600,000 team members to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. FedEx is committed to connecting people and possibilities around the world responsibly and resourcefully, with a goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040. To learn more, please visit about.fedex.com.

