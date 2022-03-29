Andre Arbelaez, Global Technology Executive and Leader in the Diversity Community, joins Dimiour, a VDart Group Company

Arbelaez, a strategic business development and technology executive, joins Dimiour to extend capabilities in Manufacturing, Health Sciences, Financial industries.

DETROIT, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dimiour, a fast growing, Technology Consulting, Digital Transformation, IoT, Application Development and IT services provider, is pleased to announce that Andre Arbelaez has joined as a Senior Vice President. In his role Arbelaez will help drive consultative solutions for organizations embracing digital transformation initiatives.

"It is a pleasure to have joined Dimiour. I look forward to Dimiour's continued success across industry sectors delivering turnkey digital transformation and other technology projects focused on client satisfaction," said Arbelaez. "Dimiour is praised by both clients as well as technology partners which made this transition seamless."

"Andre brings diversity, a wealth of leadership, consultative and technology expertise to the Dimiour team," said Mohamed Irfan Peeran, Managing Director of Dimiour. "His deep history in the manufacturing and automotive industries blends with his innovative perspectives on strategy development to help Dimiour customers accelerate their digital initiatives."

Based in Metro Detroit, Arbelaez was previously the Principal Global Account Executive for Amazon Web Services (AWS) leading their efforts on their largest Automotive client. Prior to that he held roles with Globant and Softtek USA as their SVP and Chief Strategy Officer. He also has served in leadership roles with T-Systems and Covisint LLC.

Arbelaez finds passion in giving back to his communities by leading HC3, a non-profit organization aimed at increasing the number of successful Hispanic executives in public and private companies. Arbelaez also helped develop HITEC during its inception in 2007 and became HITEC's President in 2011.

He also serves as Oakland University's Chairman of the Advisory Board for the Information and Decision Sciences Department, on the Board of Directors of iWorker Innovations, the Board of Advisors for the Latino Corporate Assessment (LCA), and the Board of Advisors for the Miss America Organization in Dallas,Texas.

For his tireless leadership and commitment Arbelaez received the 2018 Maestro Award in Leadership and was also named one of the "101 Most Influential Latino Leaders in 2017" by Latino Leaders Magazine. He also received the 2016 Alumni of the Year award from Northwood University in Midland, Michigan.

ABOUT DIMIOUR:

Dimiour, formerly VDart Digital, is an award winning (2021 Toyota IT Diverse Supplier of the Year and Atlanta Business Chronicle's 2021 Pacesetter, 7th Fastest-Growing Technology Companies in Atlanta) global technology & business consulting services organization that pairs people, technology and expertise to create solutions for tomorrow's problems. The company's solutions power next generation Mobility, Connected Services, IoT, Cloud, Security consulting and services.

Led by a strong global team located across 10 countries including USA, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Belgium, UK, Japan, Australia & India, the company provides solution expertise for custom turn-key projects in the design and implementation of future concepts and cutting-edge technologies, delivering frictionless customer experience, while creating better business value. The company partners with its customers in ideation, strategy, prototyping, testing, product launch and steady state support, and has deep expertise in emerging technologies such as blockchain, IoT, UI/UX, AR/VR, Cloud, Data Science and Analytics, Machine Learning, AI, NLP, Identity and Access Management (IAM), and Intelligent automation. Learn more: https://www.dimiour.io/

Media Contact

Megan Testani, Dimiour, a VDart Group Company, 248-821-3560, megan.testani@dimiour.io

SOURCE Dimiour, a VDart Group Company