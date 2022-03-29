Georgia Living Senior Home Care Announces Rebranding, Appoints New CEO

STATESBORO, Ga., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Living Senior Home Care, a leading private home care company, announced preparations today to rebrand its visual identity and name to Abide Home Care. The rebranding signifies a continued dedication to client care and trust in an ever-changing world. Along with the new brand, the Board of Directors is announcing former COO Per Holtze's promotion to CEO of Abide Home Care. The rebrand and leadership change will accompany Abide's growth and reputation as a best-in-class private-pay home care service with unparalleled client satisfaction.
"We see that our company's roots in rural Georgia have given us a foundation in heartfelt, hometown care. We want to share our neighbor care philosophy with the rest of America." said Per Holtze, newly appointed CEO of Abide Home Care, "The rebrand is an opportunity to communicate our mission in our name, to Abide with our neighbors, to stand alongside them and journey together. We look forward to further expansion beyond Georgia with a name that transcends state-lines and our customer's expectations."
The new Abide Home Care logo utilizes a vibrant color palette surrounding a home that embodies the company's determination to help spread the comfort of the home to the family. The typography communicates the simple and trustworthy nature of the brand. The myriad of colors in the new logo highlights both the passion and energy that the company infuses into every family under their care.
At the helm of the company, Per Holtze brings his leadership experience and unique professional background into the growth of Abide Home Care. Under Holtze, Abide retains the industry best Leader of Experience award and is positioned in the top 10% of the industry by revenue. He attributes the success of Abide to the over 300 Georgians that it employs to service the most vulnerable residents of the state.
"Over the years, tastes and trends change," added Holtze. "One thing that remains constant is that home will always be where the heart is. Our relentless drive remains to help our neighbor live independently and, most importantly, to see families become families again."
ABOUT ABIDE HOME CARE:
Abide Home Care offers award winning, non-medical, in-home care for up to 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Our dependable In-Home caregivers help our clients live an enhanced lifestyle with reliable care offering care plans individually tailored to the needs of the client. For more information, call 912-764-4459.
Contact:
Reagan Daly,
rdaly@georgialivingseniorcare.com
SOURCE Abide Home Care
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.