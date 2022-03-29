Alcami Expands Biopharma Storage at Masy BioServices

New Facility Adds 160,000 ft² of cGMP Pallet Storage Space
PEPPERELL, Mass., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcami, a U.S.-based pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced plans to expand its biostorage footprint at Masy BioServices. Joining the company's existing New England campus is a new 160,000 square-foot facility, purpose-built for cGMP pallet storage space at 15°C to 30°C.
"As the preferred provider of cGMP storage, this expansion adds additional secure and dedicated cGMP space to meet client demand and represents the latest step in our strategic growth initiatives," commented Patrick Walsh, Alcami Chairman & CEO.
Located in Amherst, N.H., the facility features state-of-the-art infrastructure and systems and will come online in three phases, with the first phase online next month with immediate capacity for over 7,000 pallets. Phase two is targeted to come online in the second half of 2022, which will double the capacity, with the remaining phase under review based on customer needs.
Masy BioServices, acquired by Alcami in December 2021, now operates four cGMP biostorage facilities near Boston, Massachusetts, offering secure and tightly controlled cGMP temperature storage from -135˚C to 70˚C, including all ICH stability conditions, for various materials including vaccines, biopharmaceuticals, cell banks, tissues, pharmaceutical compounds, and medical devices.
"We continue to expand across all Alcami service offerings and provide our customers reliable solutions for their clinical and commercial programs," commented Timothy Compton, Chief Business Officer at Alcami.
About Alcami:
Alcami is a contract development and manufacturing organization headquartered in North Carolina with over 40 years of experience advancing products through every stage of the development lifecycle. Leveraging 675,000 ft² across five US-based scientific campuses, Alcami serves pharmaceutical and biotech companies of all sizes providing customizable and innovative solutions for analytical development, clinical to commercial sterile and oral solid manufacturing, packaging, microbiology, cGMP biostorage, environmental monitoring, and pharmaceutical support services. Alcami's private equity ownership includes Madison Dearborn Partners and Ampersand Capital Partners. For more information, please visit alcaminow.com and masy.com.
SOURCE Alcami Corporation
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.