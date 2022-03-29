Mike Albert Fleet Solutions Launches Fleet Studies Lab

Online learning hub is designed to help decision makers get the most out of their fleets.
CINCINNATI, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Albert Fleet Solutions, one of the top 10 fleet management companies in the United States, today announced the launch of its Fleet Studies Lab, an online learning hub offering a robust collection of content to help fleet managers make the most of their current and future fleets.
The Fleet Studies Lab is arranged by categories, or "courses," including:
- EVs and Hybrids
- Data, Telematics and Logistics
- Sustainability
- HR and Safety
- Financial Matters
- TaaS (Transportation as a Service) and more
Within each course are various "classes," each an informative, solutions-focused article, guide, or video with an emphasis on proven solutions and methods for lowering fleet costs and improving ROI. The Fleet Studies Lab is available to C-suite executives and other fleet decision makers.
"In today's highly competitive environment, companies must do everything they can to make their fleets as efficient and effective as possible to positively impact the bottom line," said Jeff Hart, President of Mike Albert Fleet Solutions. "The Fleet Studies Lab is an excellent compilation of best practices and innovative approaches to help companies take their fleets to the next level."
To learn more about the Fleet Studies Lab and to explore the course catalog, visit www.mikealbert.com/fleet-studies-lab.
About Mike Albert Fleet Solutions
Mike Albert—headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio—made its initial, groundbreaking mark on the fleet industry in 1957 when it became one of the very first companies to lease vehicles to fleets. Since then, Mike Albert has grown into a national top ten, multimillion dollar fleet management company serving fleets in any industry, of any size, across the US and beyond.
The fleet experts at Mike Albert pride themselves on learning everything they need to know about an organization and its fleet to match it with the right vehicles, truck and van equipment, funding, and services. The company partners with its clients for the long haul, helping them minimize their TCO, maximize their ROI, and free up their cash flow. Working closely with its clients, Mike Albert devises the best strategy for transforming fleets into a force that nails a company's business goals, elevates its customer service, and gives it a competitive advantage.
Mike Albert offers a full line of best-in-class fleet services, including flexible, personalized leasing and financing; vehicle acquisition; upfitting; vehicle remarketing and disposal; electrification; maintenance management; fuel management; telematics; Albert IQ™ (aproprietary vehicle and driver monitoring platform); administrative and driver fleet management; toll management; risk management; registration renewals; and DOT compliance.
For more information visit www.mikealbert.com.
