Scientific Financial Systems, Inc. Announces Its Acceptance into the FinTech Sandbox

BOSTON, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Financial Systems, Inc. (SFS) is pleased to announce its acceptance into the FinTech Sandbox. The FinTech Sandbox allows FinTech startups access to market data and infrastructure technologies from partners like Refinitiv, Factset, and S&P. The startups, in return, collaborate with other startup residents to share innovations.
"We are thrilled to be part of the FinTech Sandbox," said SFS Founder and Chief Technology Officer Peter Millington. "The breadth and depth of data available will benefit our product offering immensely since we provide our clients an open and data-agnostic environment from which to develop differentiated investment ideas."
"Data is one of the most important resources for early-stage FinTechs as its inaccessibility poses a consistent challenge and impedes innovation for their business and ultimately the entire financial services sector," said Kelly Fryer, executive director, FinTech Sandbox. "We are pleased to welcome Scientific Financial Systems to our Data Access Residency program, which enables entrepreneurs to build their companies, use their resources in more beneficial ways, and work more closely with financial firms to help them innovate."
The Quotient platform, from SFS, provides modern, efficient, and powerful analysis combined with simplified access to a wide array of financial content. With Quotient, investment managers can develop differentiated investment strategies using novel python tools and data science in an open environment.
"The partnership with the FinTech Sandbox will greatly enhance our go-to-market strategy by broadening Quotient's appeal to institutional investment managers and hedge funds," said Colin Longval, SFS Sales and Business Development Manager.
About Scientific Financial Systems (SFS)
Scientific Financial Systems, Inc., a Boston-based financial technology company, developed Quotient™, a unique and advanced analytical and data management tool for the institutional investment community (quants) to improve their performance. www.scifinsys.com
About FinTech Sandbox
FinTech Sandbox is a nonprofit that promotes innovation in financial technology and financial services globally by providing fintech entrepreneurs and startups with free access to critical data and resources. Boston FinTech Week and Mass Fintech Hub are also initiatives under the Fintech Sandbox umbrella. For more information, please visit fintechsandbox.org and twitter.com/FinTechSandbox.
