Prime Trust Launches Beta for the First API-Supported, All-In-One IRA Solution

LAS VEGAS, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Trust, the leading provider of financial infrastructure for fintech and digital asset innovators, today announced a beta program for Prime Trust Crypto IRA, the first IRA solution with a seamless, single API integration. The new product allows users to onboard, fund accounts, and invest retirement funds in crypto with tax benefits. It is fully supported by Prime Trust's all-in-one financial infrastructure and institutional-grade security.

Over three quarters of the wealth in the U.S. is held in retirement accounts. New generations of investors are demanding greater access to high-yield products and more diversity in the types of assets they can invest in, including tax-free trading of digital assets and other DeFi opportunities.

"Building wealth for the next generation of Americans is a critical component to our economic strength," said Tom Pageler, CEO, Prime Trust. "Millennials and Gen Z are demanding more diversification of their portfolios and opportunities to access the digital economy as they save for the future. Prime Trust is committed to creating accessible, secure and compliant solutions to fuel the mass adoption of new investment vehicles such as crypto IRAs and the broader world of digital assets."

"Consumer interest in adding crypto to their retirement portfolio has been on the rise," said Sara Xi, Chief Product Officer, Prime Trust. "Traditional IRA offerings are often daunted by the learning curve to get into crypto, whereas crypto centric products don't have the back office and processes to handle IRAs. Prime Trust bridges the gap by enabling crypto trading, asset custody, and IRA back office support all via one API. Our operational expertise in the space ensures a frictionless user experience, which is critical to making crypto accessible to the masses."

The Prime Trust Crypto IRA Launch will be in three phases:

Phase 1 – Prime Trust is now working with existing clients and accepting applications from fintech companies and integrators to join the beta by registering here.

Phase 2 – Beta access opens for those who registered to participate – starting June 1, 2022 .

. Phase 3 – General access, product becomes available to all integrators and prospects by early Fall 2022.

The new Prime Trust Crypto IRA is backed by the company's institutional grade financial API technology including Compliance, Custody, Payment Rails, Crypto Trading and Settlement. Prime Trust's Crypto IRA includes:

Traditional and ROTH IRAs with rollover and transfer support

Full IRA statements and tax reporting via API

Digital asset insurance for integrators and their users through Prime Trust partners.

Institutional-grade security including a warm-hot storage architecture supported by MPC technology.

For more information and to register for the Prime Trust Crypto IRA beta, please sign-up here.

Prime Trust is a sponsor of Bitcoin 2022 in Miami Beach, FL, April 6-9, 2022, please visit us in Booth # 201.

About Prime Trust

Prime Trust powers innovation in the digital economy by providing fintech and digital asset innovators with financial infrastructure. Through a full suite of APIs, we help clients build seamlessly, launch quickly, and scale securely. Regulated by the State of Nevada, Prime Trust processes hundreds of millions of API calls and settles billions of dollars of transactions per month. Prime Trust's team has extensive regulatory and financial services backgrounds from the OCC, SEC, Federal Reserve, US Department of Justice, US Treasury/Secret Service, JPMorgan Chase, Green Dot, American Express, PNC, Bank of America, and Visa. The company is recognized by Forbes as America's Best Startup Employer 2022 and is also Great Place to Work-Certified™ 2022. Prime Trust has also been named to CB Insights Blockchain 50 for 2022. Visit us at www.primetrust.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

